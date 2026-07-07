LeapHope Expands Online Marriage Counselling, Child Therapy and Mental Health Services Across 16 Countries

LeapHope connects Indian families, NRIs, expats, and international clients with experienced online marriage, child, and mental health professionals worldwide.

LeapHope expands its online marriage counselling, child therapy and mental health services across 16 countries with verified psychologists and transparent care.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeapHope (leaphope.com), a global online psychology and mental health platform, today announced the expansion of its specialized online marriage counselling, child therapy and mental health services across 16 countries. The expansion strengthens the company's international presence while making structured, evidence-based psychological care more accessible to individuals, couples, children, teenagers and families through qualified online psychologists and licensed therapists.

The expansion follows growing demand from clients across the United States, India and other English-speaking countries, including native residents, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), expatriates, multicultural couples, international students and globally mobile families seeking culturally responsive mental healthcare. LeapHope now provides localized online counselling and therapy services across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and India, while continuing to strengthen its presence across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Indore, Noida and Surat.

Since its founding, LeapHope has supported 2,000+ clients through 12,000+ therapy sessions worldwide, reflecting sustained demand for its structured approach to online mental healthcare.

Unlike open therapist directories and marketplaces, LeapHope follows a curated and structured care model. Every psychologist and therapist is verified before joining the platform, with qualifications, experience, specializations and publicly verifiable licence or registration details displayed wherever applicable. Clients can independently review therapist profiles before booking or receive guidance from LeapHope's care team to choose a psychologist best suited to their goals, preferences and mental health concerns.

LeapHope's clinical network includes RCI-registered psychologists, licensed clinical psychologists, M.Phil. and Ph.D. psychologists, child psychologists, counselling psychologists, relationship therapists, expressive arts therapists and Registered Marriage and Family Therapist Interns (RMFTIs) and LMFTs. The platform works with experienced professionals who possess recognized qualifications, evidence-based training and experience supporting clients across different cultures and international backgrounds.

As part of its international expansion, LeapHope has significantly broadened its specialized counselling pathways beyond general therapy. The platform now provides dedicated online support for marriage counselling, couples therapy, relationship counselling, premarital counselling, infidelity recovery, financial conflicts, intimacy concerns, child anxiety, ADHD, behavioural challenges, depression, trauma, grief and loss, school stress, mobile addiction and emotional wellbeing. Therapy is delivered using evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Play Therapy, Parent Guidance, Expressive Arts Therapy and other modern therapeutic approaches tailored to each client's needs.

Transparency remains central to the LeapHope experience. Therapy pricing is displayed openly with no hidden fees, subscriptions or mandatory memberships. Online child counselling sessions start at US$19 for clients worldwide. Clients connect directly with qualified psychologists through secure end-to-end video consultations, benefit from appointments across multiple global time zones, can switch therapists without additional platform charges when required, and receive support from a dedicated client manager throughout their therapy journey from booking and scheduling to reports and ongoing care coordination.

Beyond therapy sessions, LeapHope continues expanding its mental health ecosystem through therapist profiles, educational resources, relationship quizzes, mental health assessments and free counselling initiatives for selected teenagers and senior citizens facing financial barriers. Therapy is available in English, Hindi, Arabic and multiple Indian languages, enabling culturally sensitive support for local residents, expatriates and international families.

"People looking for therapy deserve complete transparency, not uncertainty," said Shwati Singh, Founder of LeapHope. "We built LeapHope to make finding qualified psychologists simpler through verified credentials, transparent pricing, specialized care pathways and continuous client support. Our expansion across 16 countries reflects our commitment to making high-quality online mental healthcare accessible while maintaining the trust, professionalism and personalized experience that clients expect."

About LeapHope

LeapHope is a global online psychology and mental health platform offering specialized, structured, culturally sensitive online counselling and therapy for individuals, couples, children, NRIs and expat families. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with an additional office in Gurugram, India, the platform serves clients across 16 countries through verified psychologists, licensed therapists and evidence-based care. LeapHope continues investing in specialized online mental healthcare, therapist quality, evidence-based practice and accessible digital care to meet the evolving mental health needs of individuals, couples, children and families worldwide. Learn More: https://leaphope.com/

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