UNITAR and Seoul National University Explore Collaboration on AI and Frontier Technology Skills

22 June 2026, Seoul, Republic of Korea - As artificial intelligence and frontier technologies continue to reshape education, work and global development, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), and Seoul National University (SNU) have opened discussions on potential collaboration to strengthen future-oriented skills among students and young professionals.

Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director of the Division for Prosperity at UNITAR, met with Mr. Min-ho Song, Director of the AI Media Content Office at Seoul National University, to exchange ideas on possible areas of cooperation. The meeting explored how UNITAR and SNU could work together to create learning opportunities that connect academic knowledge with the skills required for future economies and societies.