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The Business Research Company's SITA Emissions Manager Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 12.8% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $1.53 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aviation industry's focus on reducing its environmental footprint is driving demand for innovative sustainability solutions. Among these, the SITA emissions manager has emerged as a crucial tool, helping airports and airlines monitor and manage their carbon emissions effectively. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, key drivers, and regional outlook for the SITA emissions manager market.

SITA Emissions Manager Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The SITA emissions manager market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $0.84 billion in 2025 to $0.95 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This historical growth has been driven by growing awareness of aviation’s environmental impact, widespread implementation of basic carbon reporting frameworks within the industry, early adoption of fuel efficiency optimization tools, increasing regulatory demands for airline emissions disclosure, and greater participation in voluntary sustainability reporting by airlines.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its swift growth, reaching $1.53 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.8%. Key factors fueling this forecast include the tightening of global aviation decarbonization targets, broader adoption of real-time emissions monitoring platforms, integration of AI-driven sustainability analytics into aviation operations, significant investment in smart airport sustainability infrastructure, and expansion of mandatory carbon compliance and reporting regulations. Dominant trends anticipated over this period involve carbon emissions tracking combined with real-time aviation sustainability reporting, AI-powered flight and fuel optimization strategies to reduce emissions, cloud-based ESG compliance platforms tailored for aviation, automated carbon accounting systems across airlines, and the increasing use of digital twin models for managing airport sustainability.

Understanding the SITA Emissions Manager Solution

SITA emissions manager is a cloud-based platform designed for aviation sustainability. Its core function is to measure, monitor, and manage carbon emissions generated by airport and airline operations. By aggregating operational and flight data, it delivers accurate emissions calculations and comprehensive reporting. This solution empowers airports and airlines to track their environmental footprints and supports their decarbonization efforts through insightful data analysis and adherence to regulatory requirements.

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Key Influences Accelerating SITA Emissions Manager Market Growth

The growing acceptance of advanced emissions monitoring technologies is a significant factor propelling the SITA emissions manager market. Advanced emissions monitoring involves using digital, data-driven systems that provide continuous, precise measurement, tracking, analysis, and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions in real or near-real time. This approach improves data accuracy, enabling better emissions oversight and regulatory compliance. SITA emissions manager facilitates this by offering accurate tracking, reporting, and analysis of aviation carbon emissions across various operational stages. For example, in 2024, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that approximately 82 aircraft operators, representing 45% of its members by revenue tonne-kilometer (RTK), submitted emissions data to the TrackZero platform, resulting in a 3.7% reduction in CO2 intensity per RTK over the same period. Such advancements underscore how the adoption of sophisticated emissions monitoring is accelerating market growth.

Digital Solutions Adoption Boosting Efficiency in Aviation Sustainability

A surge in the use of digital solutions is also supporting the expansion of the SITA emissions manager market. Digital solutions encompass technology-based tools and platforms aimed at streamlining processes, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling data-driven decision-making. By automating emissions data collection and offering real-time insights, SITA emissions manager reduces manual reporting efforts and improves compliance with regulations. For instance, a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in July 2024 projected that the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will increase 2.5 times between 2023 and 2029, reaching 39 billion units. This rapid digitalization trend contributes to the growing reliance on platforms like SITA emissions manager.

Investment in Smart Airport Infrastructure Driving Market Expansion

Increased investment in smart airport infrastructure is another driver of growth for the SITA emissions manager market. Smart airport infrastructure refers to the deployment of advanced digital technologies, automation, and data analytics to optimize airport operations, enhance security, and improve passenger experience. These investments aim to boost operational efficiency by streamlining processes, reducing congestion, and improving passenger flow management. The SITA emissions manager plays a critical role by offering real-time data analytics and digital monitoring tools that help airports accurately track, manage, and reduce carbon emissions. For example, in March 2025, the UK’s Department for Transport revealed that technology companies secured around $0.57 million (£450,000) in funding to develop smart screening technologies designed to enhance airport security and reduce delays. Meanwhile, the UK aviation sector, valued at approximately $25.2 billion, continues to receive sustained investment aimed at long-term growth and global competitiveness. Such financial commitments highlight the importance of sustainability-focused digital solutions like SITA emissions manager.

Regional Dominance and Growth Prospects in the SITA Emissions Manager Market

In 2025, North America was the leading region for the SITA emissions manager market, holding the largest share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers various geographic regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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