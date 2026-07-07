Green Carbon Market Size to Reach $32.9 Million by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Energy Solutions

Green Carbon Market Growing Demand

The biomass segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, contributing more than four-fifths of the global green carbon market revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global green carbon market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by increasing environmental awareness, rapid industrialization, rising population, and growing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, manufacturing, and other industrial activities. The demand for sustainable consumer products and clean energy technologies is further accelerating market expansion.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Green Carbon Market by Source (Biomass, Environmental), by Application (Supercapacitor, Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion Batteries, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2031," the global green carbon market was valued at $16.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $32.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers an in-depth analysis of emerging market trends, key investment opportunities, major market segments, value chain analysis, regional insights, and the competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53579 Market Drivers:-Several factors are contributing to the robust growth of the global green carbon market, including:- Rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly consumer products.- Increasing emissions of toxic gases and pollutants from transportation and industrial sectors.- Rapid urbanization and industrial development across emerging economies.- Growing global population, driving higher energy consumption.- Expanding focus on renewable energy and carbon reduction initiatives.However, the market faces challenges such as the high production cost of green carbon and a shortage of skilled professionals. Despite these restraints, increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries across multiple industries and continuous advancements in research and development are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities over the coming years.Biomass Segment Leads the Market:- Based on source, the biomass segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, contributing more than four-fifths of the global green carbon market revenue. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.- The growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness regarding sustainable practices and the global transition toward renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion Batteries Remain the Largest Application:- By application, the lithium-ion batteries segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the overall market revenue. The segment is anticipated to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period while registering a CAGR of 12.1%.- The growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy storage systems and the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) continue to drive segment growth worldwide.Europe Continues to Dominate the Global Market:- Europe emerged as the leading regional market in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global green carbon market revenue. The region is expected to retain its dominant position through 2031 while registering a CAGR of 12.6%.- Germany remains one of the most attractive markets within Europe due to its strong biomass production capabilities. According to Germany Bioenergy, approximately 55% of the country's renewable energy was generated from biomass in 2021, ensuring a stable supply of raw materials required for green carbon production.Key Market Players:-Leading companies operating in the global green carbon market include:- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.- Clean Energy Systems- Enviva- Alstom- Ørsted A/S- Drax- Charm Industrial- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.- Teijin Limited- Vattenfall ABThese industry participants are actively pursuing strategies such as product innovation, strategic partnerships, business expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence and gain a competitive advantage.The report provides comprehensive insights into the leading companies, including their business performance, product portfolios, operating segments, strategic initiatives, and recent developments, helping stakeholders better understand the evolving competitive landscape of the global green carbon market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-carbon-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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