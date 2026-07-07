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The Business Research Company's Shelter Pathogen PCR Screening Programs Market to Grow at 10.1% CAGR Through 2030

Expected to grow to $1.78 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The shelter pathogen polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening programs market has attracted significant attention recently due to the growing need for effective infectious disease detection in animal shelters. This market is evolving rapidly as advancements in molecular diagnostics and increased awareness about animal health contribute to its expansion. Below is an overview of the current market size, growth factors, prominent trends, and regional outlook.

Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of Shelter Pathogen PCR Screening Programs

The market for shelter pathogen PCR screening programs is on a steady growth trajectory. It is estimated to rise from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.21 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This strong historical growth has been driven by several factors: the increasing incidence of infectious diseases in animal shelters, wider adoption of molecular diagnostic methods, heightened awareness about zoonotic disease risks, limited access to rapid testing in shelters, and the expansion of veterinary diagnostic laboratories.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue expanding rapidly, reaching $1.78 billion by 2030 with an expected CAGR of 10.1%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the rising demand for early disease detection within animal populations, the advancement of automated and high-throughput PCR technologies, increased investments in animal health infrastructure, growth in preventive veterinary screening programs, and progress in portable, point-of-care molecular diagnostic tools. Key trends during the forecast period include broader application of real-time PCR for pathogen surveillance in shelters, growing use of multiplex PCR tests for swift disease identification, adoption of automated nucleic acid extraction methods, integration of portable PCR devices for on-site screening, and a stronger focus on outbreak prevention through regular molecular screening.

Understanding Shelter Pathogen PCR Screening Programs

Shelter pathogen PCR screening programs involve structured testing protocols that utilize PCR technology to identify infections in animals housed in shelters and rescue centers. These programs play a critical role in disease monitoring and control, helping to prevent outbreaks, enhance animal health, and maintain safer, more hygienic shelter environments.

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Main Factor Driving Growth in the Shelter Pathogen PCR Screening Market

One of the primary drivers propelling this market is the increased prevalence of infectious diseases among shelter animals. These diseases, caused by pathogens like viruses and bacteria, spread rapidly in close-contact environments where dogs, cats, and other animals live in crowded conditions. The rise in infectious cases is largely linked to higher intake numbers combined with decreased vaccination rates following the pandemic period, which has resulted in larger populations of vulnerable animals in shelters. As a result, there is a growing need for precise pathogen detection methods like PCR screening programs, which enable early and accurate identification of disease-causing agents. This early detection is crucial for implementing effective containment and treatment strategies on a population level. For instance, in November 2023, the Colorado Department of Agriculture reported a doubling of canine infectious respiratory disease cases compared to typical outbreak levels, with similar surges seen across at least ten U.S. states between 2022 and 2023. This rising disease prevalence is thus a significant factor driving market expansion.

Growing Demand Driven by Rising Pet Ownership

Another important factor contributing to market growth is the increase in pet ownership worldwide. More households are welcoming companion animals such as dogs and cats, especially among younger generations who consider pets as family members. This shift has led to higher adoption rates and, consequently, more animals entering shelters and homes. The growing number of pets results in a greater demand for reliable and rapid pathogen screening to ensure healthy animal populations and prevent disease spread before adoption or placement. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the number of pet-owning households in the U.S. rose from 82 million in 2023 to 94 million in 2024, illustrating this upward trend. The surge in pet ownership is therefore a key factor fueling the adoption of PCR screening programs in shelters.

Dominant Regional Markets in Shelter Pathogen PCR Screening

In terms of regional market share, North America stood as the largest market for shelter pathogen PCR screening programs in 2025. Looking forward, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis includes areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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