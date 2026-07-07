Dr. Jeremy D. Kobler, DC, to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jeremy D. Kobler, DC, chiropractor and wellness educator, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on taking ownership of personal health, preventive wellness, and making informed lifestyle choices to support long-term well-being.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website In his episode, Kobler will explore why meaningful health transformation begins with personal responsibility and addressing the root causes of health challenges. He will explain how informed decision-making, consistent healthy habits, and a proactive approach to wellness can support lasting health and quality of life.Viewers will walk away with practical insights into becoming more engaged in their own healthcare decisions and building healthier habits for themselves and their families.Jeremy's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/dr-jeremy-d-kobler-dc

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