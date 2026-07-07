Amy Burrell Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amy Burrell, founder of Empatune, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how intentional communication, emotional intelligence, and healthy boundaries can transform relationships and create lasting positive change.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Burrell explores why healthy communication is a skill anyone can develop and explains how emotional intelligence, practical communication strategies, and recognizing unhealthy patterns can strengthen relationships, build trust, and improve everyday interactions. Her Empatune app’s slogan is simply, and appropriately, “Say It Better”.Amy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/amy-burrell

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