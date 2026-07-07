Airborne Sensors Market Forecast 2030: Reaching USD 14.5 billion with a 5.3% CAGR

Airborne Sensors Market

Airborne Sensors Market (2021-2030) Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Non-Scanning, Scanning), by Application (Defence Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Others)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global airborne sensors market generated $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $14.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.Increase in international terrorism threats and surge in defense & military budgets to strengthen national security in developing and developed countries drive the growth of the global airborne sensors market. In addition, product development & innovations, technological advancements, and rise in R&D investments present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (228 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16504 Extensive demand for airborne sensors in the defense sector may act as the major driving factor for the market.An airborne sensor is a type of operator that can gather the information from airborne platforms; it can be manned or unmanned. It is mostly used for the missions such as military, public safety, academic and commercial remote sensing purposes. In defense sector, airborne sensors support surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance collection operations. Also, it can be used in Combat Search & Rescue (CSAR) and tactical combat operations. Moreover, signal intelligence plays vital role in government and defence authorities. Moreover, combination of signal intelligence and airborne sensor helps in detecting, identifying, locating, and tracking the full-time spectrum awareness and intelligence to national as well as a tactical user.The airborne sensor industry will be witnessing a massive growth mainly because of the increase in adoption of airborne sensors in the defense sector. Airborne sensors can support surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance collection operations in military missions.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5c49b80724dac4266162ddc5be7d1ea7 The global airborne sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market has been divided into non-scanning and scanning airborne sensors. By application, the analysis has been divided into defense aircraft, commercial aircraft, and others. By region, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global airborne sensors market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to rise in public spending on imaging software and integration of smart sensing technologies by leading tech companies such as Uber and Tesla for development of self-driving cars. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for improved technologies in radars, electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, and others. In addition, the development of next-generation aircrafts and increase in defense contracts supplement the market growth.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16504 Leading Market PlayersHexagonThales GroupRaytheon TechnologiesLockheed Martin Corporationinformation systems laboratoriesteledyne optechGeneral Dynamics CorporationHoneywell International Inc.ITT Inc.AVT Airborne Sensing GmbHThe report focuses on the global airborne sensors industry and the major products & applications, where airborne sensors are deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for airborne sensors in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝐋-𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐎𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborne-l-band-satcom-market-A09201 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-robotics-market 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-sensors-market-A07157

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