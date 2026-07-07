Veronica Baiz Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veronica Baiz, Chief Operating Officer of Herewith, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, compassion, and people-centered leadership can drive meaningful change.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Baiz explores how turning setbacks into opportunities can strengthen leadership and create lasting impact. She also discusses the importance of supporting working caregivers, expanding access to in-home care, and designing people-centered solutions that improve outcomes for families, employers, and the healthcare system.Veronica’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/veronica-baiz

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