FIRMEN.directory Opens DACH Business Directory for Company Profiles and News

The platform helps companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland publish structured profiles, categories, press releases and blog posts.

“Many small companies have useful information online, but it is often scattered across several places. The goal is to give each company a clear profile and a structured place for updates.” ” — Krasen Markov, Founder of FIRMEN.directory

LENGWIL, SWITZERLAND, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIRMEN.directory has opened its DACH business directory for companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The platform gives companies a structured profile with contact details, location, category assignment and publishing tools for company news.The directory is built for a market where business information is often split across company websites, social media pages, public registers and old directory listings. FIRMEN.directory brings company profiles into one format and sorts them by country, city, category and subcategory.The public directory starts at FIRMEN.directory and is organized through category pages that cover sectors such as professional services, cleaning and facility services, retail, health, hospitality, transport, industry, real estate, finance, education and technology-related services.For companies, the profile is meant to be more than a short address entry. A listed company can add a description, logo, images, contact options and service information. Premium and Elite members can use more publishing tools, including company press releases and blogs connected to their profile.The DACH focus is part of the product design. Germany, Austria and Switzerland share many cross-border business relationships, but each market has its own rules, registers and local search habits. FIRMEN.directory separates country and city pages while keeping the same profile structure across the region.The category system is also central to the directory. Users can browse companies by business area instead of relying only on a company name. This helps when a customer knows the type of provider needed but has not yet chosen a company.The platform also includes a publishing layer for companies that want to keep their public profile active. Elite members can publish press releases and company blog posts through connected subdomains. This gives companies a fixed place for announcements such as new services, partnerships, local projects, events, hiring updates and product information.FIRMEN.directory is built as an independent business directory. It is not an official company register and does not replace commercial registers in Germany, Austria or Switzerland. The platform is designed to help companies present their business information in a clearer format and make that information easier to find online.The next development steps include more profile tools, better category coverage and additional publishing workflows for companies and PR agencies working with several clients.Companies and agencies can visit FIRMEN.directory to review the directory, browse the categories or learn more about the publishing tools for company press releases and blogs.About FIRMEN.directoryFIRMEN.directory is a business directory for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The platform provides structured company profiles, category-based discovery and publishing tools for company news, press releases and blog posts.

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