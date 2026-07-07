Pyrolysis Oil Market Analysis: Sustainable Fuel Demand Driving Industry Growth

Pyrolysis Oil Market Growing Demand

The automotive fuel segment is expected to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing global emphasis on sustainable and environment-friendly energy sources is creating significant growth opportunities for the pyrolysis oil market . Increasing energy costs, rising petroleum prices, expanding plastic consumption, and rapid infrastructure development are further accelerating market expansion.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global pyrolysis oil market was valued at $318.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $480.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/53987 Key Market Drivers:- Rising global energy costs and increasing petroleum product prices.- Growing demand for plastic and rubber across industries.- Expanding plastic consumption, particularly in the food & beverage manufacturing sector.- Rapid infrastructure development worldwide.Market Opportunity:- The increasing adoption of environment-friendly and alternative fuels is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the pyrolysis oil market over the forecast period.Segment Insights:-By Feedstock:- The plastic segment dominated the global market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the overall revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.- Meanwhile, the rubber segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2031.By Process:- The slow pyrolysis segment captured over half of the global market share in 2021 and is expected to remain the leading process during the forecast period.- However, fast pyrolysis is projected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 4.5% through 2031.By End Use:- The heat and power segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the market revenue in 2021, making it the largest application segment.- The automotive fuel segment is expected to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.Regional Analysis:- North America emerged as the leading regional market in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global pyrolysis oil market and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031.- In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 4.7%, supported by rapid industrialization, increasing waste management initiatives, and growing investments in renewable energy.Leading Market Players:-Key companies operating in the global pyrolysis oil market include:- Bioenergy AE Cote-Nord- New Hope Energy- Green Fuel Nordic Oy- Agilyx- OMV Aktiengesellschaft- Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp.- Quantafuel ASA- Alterra Energy- Ensyn- NiutechThese industry participants are focusing on strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and technology advancements to strengthen their market presence and enhance their competitive positioning.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pyrolysis-oil-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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