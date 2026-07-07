Pet Treats Market 2026, Expectations & Growth, Trends Highlighted Until 2031

Pet Treats Market

Pet Treats Market (2021 - 2031) Trend Analysis Report, by Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Others), by Form (Organic, Conventional), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet treats market generated $20.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $29.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in innovation in the product line of pet treats remains the key strategy and the increase in the influence of advertisement are some of the major factors, which drive the growth of the pet treats market.Rise in importance of providing proper pet food, increase in the popularity of organic pet treats, growth of the online retail platform, and increase in the adoption of pets among people across the globe, are expected to drive the growth of the global pet treats market. Manufacturing of pet treats has qualified as an essential operation, according to government agencies. Thus, even during the pandemic the market experienced steady growth.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16950 There is a large consumer shift towards veganism was found during the vegunary’s challenge in 2020. As many as 6% of the U.S. population said that they are vegan, which was just 1% in 2014. In addition, there were more than 500,000 participants who signed up for vegunary’s challenge in 2021, which was 25% more than the challenge of 2020, which had 400,000 participants only. This shows rise in consumer shift towards plant-based products or called vegan products and is expected to remain positive in the future. In addition, owing to the growth in health awareness regarding pets and various food allergies, pet owners now shift towards vegan pet food to avoid any skin allergy or health issue among their pets. Therefore, the rise in the trend towards veganism coupled with pets’ health awareness and benefits of vegan pet food propel the demand for vegan pet treats among pet owners.However, the market faces stiff challenges as per the Australian Veterinary Association Ltd. The study found that majority of the Australian population, which is more than half dreams to own a new dog. However, only 13% of the respondents confirmed that they intend to buy a pet within a year. There are multiple reasons responsible for resistance in pet or dog adoption, such as, responsibility of pet ownership, having an inappropriate home, which are unsuitable for the dog or unsuitable lifestyle, and the fact that other members of the household are not comfortable living with pets. Moreover, various public places, such as restaurants, malls, and hotels restrict the entry of pets, including dogs. These factors collectively restrict pet adoption, which in the process restraints the Pet Treats Market Growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bea53fc6dc1a20ebfb85f22b92ed8751 The pet treats market is segmented into pet type, form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of pet type, the Pet Treats Market is subdivided into dog food, cat food, and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into online and offline. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16950 The key players analyzed in the global pet treats market report include Captain Zack, Pet Munchies, Arden Grange Pet Foods, Royal Canin, The Pet Beastro, Mars Petcare Inc, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Nestle S.A., Canine India, Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc, The Pack, V-Dog, Wild Harvest.The report analyzes these key players in the global pet treats industry . These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:Cat Litter Market is projected to reach $11,293.30 million by 2030Vegan Pet Food Market is estimated to reach $16.3 billion by 2030Pet Boarding Market is projected to reach $35.8 billion by 2031Pet Training Services Market is projected to reach $6.84 billion by 2031Pet Clothing Market is projected to reach $7.66 billion by 2031

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