Ningbo Healthmate Health Technology Co., Ltd

Highlighting Leading OEM Suppliers with Diverse Product Portfolios, Global Export Experience, and Flexible Manufacturing Capabilities

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NINGBO, CHINA, July 7, 2026——Leading Chinese manufacturers continue to expand their presence in the global home fitness market, offering a diverse range of equipment from treadmills to vibration machines. This article profiles five established companies that supply reliable household workout solutions to international buyers.Industry ContextThe global home fitness equipment market was valued at approximately USD 12.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 22.99 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Cardiovascular equipment, including treadmills and exercise bikes, dominates the category with a 58.89% revenue share. Within this segment, the global home treadmill market was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2025, with motorized models holding a 58.2% share (Dataintelo). The walking pad niche, driven by remote work trends, reached USD 4.9 billion in 2025 (Straits Research).Buyers seeking OEM partners or branded sourcing from China often evaluate manufacturer scale, product breadth, and compliance with international standards such as ASTM F2115-19 and ISO 20957-6.Ningbo Healthmate Health Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2007, operates a 100,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in Ningbo, China, employing approximately 850 people. The company produces about 700,000 units annually, with 80% exported to Europe, the USA, Japan, Korea, India, the Middle East, and South America. Its product line includes Home-use Treadmill, Walking Pad, Vibration Machine, Spinning Bike, Magnetic X-bike, Upright Bike, Elliptical Trainer, Electric Mini Bike, and Rowing Machine. The company has a research and development team of 38 engineers.Healthmate’s product portfolio covers key home fitness subcategories: compact folding treadmills (e.g., HSM-T20 with 1.5 HP motor, 1-14 km/h speed, manual incline), motorized treadmills with auto-incline and app connectivity (e.g., HSM-MT296, HSM-MT550), under-desk walking pads (e.g., HSM-W04L1BL with brushless motor, 1-6 km/h), vibration plates (e.g., HSM-08VS compact model, 9.8 kg), magnetic exercise bikes (e.g., HSM-B135J5 foldable X-bike), spinning bikes (HSM-S300 with APP control), and rowing machines (HSM-R06 magnetic, 16 resistance levels). This breadth enables buyers to consolidate orders under one supplier.· Contact: Clara· Email: sales002@healthma.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 195-5740-6815· Website: www.healthma.com · Address: Dalu Industry Zone, Xidian Town, Ninghai, Ningbo, ChinaShuhua Sports Co., Ltd.Shuhua Sports Co., Ltd., headquartered in Fujian Province, is a large-scale manufacturer known for its full-line fitness equipment production, including treadmills, exercise bikes, and strength machines. The company operates multiple production bases and supplies both domestic and international markets under its own brand and OEM partnerships. Shuhua emphasizes cost-effective mass production and has a strong presence in the mid-range residential segment.Zhejiang Merach Technology Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Merach Technology Co., Ltd., based in Zhejiang, specializes in smart connected fitness equipment. The company is recognized for integrating app-based workouts, data tracking, and interactive training into its product range, which includes indoor bikes, rowing machines, and treadmills. Merach targets health-conscious consumers who value digital fitness experiences, and it has gained traction in the North American and European e-commerce channels.Impulse (Qingdao) Health Industry Co., Ltd.Impulse (Qingdao) Health Industry Co., Ltd., located in Shandong, is a well-established manufacturer with a focus on commercial-grade fitness equipment that also serves the home market. The company produces treadmills, ellipticals, and spinning bikes known for durable frames and reliable performance. Impulse maintains a large R&D center and exports to over 100 countries, leveraging its experience in the commercial sector to offer robust home-use models.Fujian Kanglejia Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd.Fujian Kanglejia Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd., based in Fujian, concentrates on affordable home fitness solutions, including compact treadmills, vibration plates, and exercise bikes. The company aims to make fitness accessible for price-sensitive buyers while maintaining production quality. Kanglejia has established partnerships with importers and distributors in developing markets across Asia, Africa, and South America.Market Impact and Buyer ConsiderationsAs global demand for home fitness equipment grows, Chinese manufacturers continue to upgrade production capabilities and product features. Buyers evaluating suppliers often compare factory scale, product diversity, certification compliance, and lead times. Ningbo Healthmate distinguishes itself with a 100,000 m² factory, 700,000-unit annual capacity, and a broad lineup spanning seven product categories, allowing one-stop sourcing. Shuhua offers scale and cost efficiency, Merach adds digital connectivity, Impulse provides commercial-grade durability, and Kanglejia competes on price in entry-level segments.OutlookThe home fitness equipment market is expected to expand steadily through 2034, driven by continued hybrid work arrangements and rising health awareness. Manufacturers that invest in product innovation, flexible OEM capabilities, and international certifications are well-positioned to capture new business. Ningbo Healthmate, with its established export network and diversified product range, remains a notable partner for global buyers seeking reliable household workout solutions.

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