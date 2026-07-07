ANCEL Launches BS400 Super Starter to Help Diesel Truck Owners Choose the Right Starting Solution

The ANCEL BS400 Super Starter features a permanently mounted supercapacitor design, providing always-ready starting support for 12V trucks, SUVs, and diesel vehicles.

ANCEL’s new BS400 Super Starter, a super capacitor jump starter, supports 12V vehicles with up to 6.0L/6.0T gas or diesel engines.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANCEL, a manufacturer of automotive diagnostic tools and battery starting solutions, announced the launch of the ANCEL BS400 Super Starter , the latest addition to ANCEL’s Super Starter lineup.Featuring a permanently mounted supercapacitor design, the BS400 is engineered to provide continuous starting support for compatible 12V trucks, SUVs, and diesel vehicles.What Should Diesel Engine Owners Consider When Choosing a Starting Solution?When selecting a starting solution for diesel pickups and larger vehicles, many owners face a common challenge: the biggest question isn’t simply choosing the highest amp rating, but understanding what type of starting support their vehicle actually needs.Across automotive forums, owners frequently report choosing a high-output jump starter that still falls short for a large-displacement diesel engine, or confusing one-time emergency starting with long-term starting reliability — often because they focused on peak current ratings alone while overlooking battery condition and real-world performance.For many owners, the goal isn't a bigger amp number — it's avoiding unexpected no-start situations during daily commutes, long-haul drives, or remote trips. Peak current alone doesn't determine starting capability: vehicle type, engine characteristics, electrical system, and battery condition all play a role.ANCEL BS400 Super Starter: A Different Approach Designed Around Vehicle NeedsRather than simply maximizing peak current to cover every diesel vehicle, the BS400 takes a different approach for a broader range of applications.Many owners of daily-driven pickups, SUVs, and compatible diesel vehicles care less about a one-time high-power rescue after a battery has failed, and more about knowing their vehicle will start every time.That is why the BS400 uses a permanently mounted supercapacitor design. By remaining connected to the vehicle at all times, it provides proactive starting assistance for compatible 12V vehicles.ANCEL BS400 Super Starter: A Permanent Starting Support System That Is Always ReadyUnlike traditional portable jump starters, which are typically stored away and only used after a battery problem occurs, the ANCEL BS400 is designed for permanent installation under the hood.The system stays connected to the vehicle and provides continuous starting support, helping drivers address battery-related starting risks before they become unexpected roadside failures.Key features include:- Instant High-Power Discharge: 1300A Peak Starting Power — supercapacitor technology delivers a powerful instant discharge to get your engine started right away. Permanently installed and always on standby.- 500,000+ Charge Cycles: Supercapacitor energy storage technology provides an extremely long service life with no traditional battery aging.- –40°F to 176°F (–40°C to 80°C) Extreme Operating Temperature Range: Designed to maintain reliable starting performance in extreme cold and heat conditions.- No Lithium Battery Under the Hood: With an IP65-rated design, the BS400 is engineered for safe, long-term engine bay installation without lithium battery thermal runaway concerns.- Reduces Battery Starting Load: During engine startup, the BS400 helps support peak cranking current demand, reducing stress on the vehicle’s primary battery.- 24/7 Smart Battery Monitoring: Through the companion app, drivers can monitor battery voltage, receive alerts, review starting data, and activate manual force-start functionality remotely.BS400 CompatibilityThe BS400 is designed for compatible diesel pickups, SUVs, and large passenger vehicles, delivering up to 1300A Peak Starting Power for 12V vehicles with up to 6.0L/6.0T gas or diesel engines.Even some larger-displacement heavy-duty diesel vehicles can benefit from the BS400's continuous starting support, as long as their actual starting current draw falls within 1300A.For owners of 12V diesel pickups and SUVs, the BS400 offers an alternative to conventional portable jump starters.For commercial diesel vehicles whose cranking current requirements exceed 1300A —such as certain heavy-duty trucks equipped with 24V electrical systems—owners should select a starting solution specifically designed for that higher-power commercial applications."Heavy-duty" does not always mean higher starting current requirements. Whether the BS400 is the right fit comes down to a vehicle's actual starting current draw, electrical system (12V vs. 24V), and specific use case — not its weight class or vehicle category label.Where to BuyThe ANCEL BS400 Super Starter is now available through the official ANCEL online store and Amazon.For the latest pricing and promotional offers, please refer to the product pages below:Official ANCEL Store:Amazon:

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