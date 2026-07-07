Frechal Terrace by Thiago Mondini Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Frechal Terrace

Residential Building Interiors Conceived as a Small City Receives International Recognition for Spatial Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Frechal Terrace by Thiago Mondini as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. This recognition acknowledges Frechal Terrace as an outstanding example of thoughtful and well-executed design among a competitive field of international entries. Selection for the Bronze A' Design Award follows a rigorous evaluation conducted by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, and academics. The distinction positions Frechal Terrace as a notable contribution to contemporary residential interior design.The recognition of Frechal Terrace holds relevance for the broader interior design community and for residents seeking enriched living environments. The project responds to a growing interest in shared residential spaces that extend beyond conventional functions, offering varied experiences within a single building. By introducing differentiated areas that function as urban destinations, the design aligns with current trends emphasizing discovery, social interaction, and well-being. The approach demonstrates how everyday circulation can be transformed into a more engaging spatial journey. For developers, architects, and residents, the project illustrates practical methods for adding value through diversity of atmosphere.Frechal Terrace comprises a set of shared spaces within a residential building, each intentionally designed to feel distinct from the others. The concept treats the building almost like a small city, where moving between areas becomes a journey of discovery rather than a repetition of similar rooms. Two main color palettes guide the experience, with terracotta applied to inviting spaces such as the main foyer and reception room, and gray reserved for more intimate settings. Among these, the wine bar resembles a geometric cave, while the game room offers a quieter retreat. The project introduces environments that rarely exist within conventional homes, expanding the range of activities available to residents.This recognition through the Bronze A' Design Award may serve as encouragement for Thiago Mondini to continue exploring spatial concepts that enrich daily life. The honor reinforces a commitment to highly personalized design and may inspire future projects that challenge conventional approaches to shared residential environments. By demonstrating creativity within the limits of an existing project, the work highlights the value of inventive problem solving. The recognition stands as motivation for continued pursuit of excellence and thoughtful innovation.Project MembersFrechal Terrace was designed by architect Thiago Mondini, who developed the concept, spatial planning, and material and color strategy for the shared spaces of the residential building.Interested parties may learn more about Frechal Terrace, view its design details, and explore information about its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Thiago MondiniThiago Mondini is a young Brazilian architect who works mainly with highly personalized interior design projects. Additional areas of activity include architectural projects, particularly residences, and corporate interiors. When creating interior design projects, Thiago seeks to capture the personality of clients in order to project this essence onto the spaces, ensuring that no two projects look alike while maintaining an underlying line of work that connects all of his creations. In Thiago's view, the symbolic function of architecture and the way it gives meaning to daily life is as important as the utilitarian functions of a design.About Thiago Mondini ArquiteturaThiago Mondini Arquitetura is a Brazilian architecture and interior design firm established in Blumenau. With an extensive practice in residential projects and interior design, the firm also works with corporate, commercial, and public designs. Each project receives a highly personalized and unique approach, reflecting the character and needs of its context. The firm brings together careful attention to detail and a considered understanding of how spaces support everyday life.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, and attention to detail. The recognition acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and professional execution. Designs that receive this designation are regarded as accomplished works that combine strong technical characteristics with considered creative skill. The Bronze A' Design Award highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function in ways that contribute to quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands, all of whom may gain international recognition for their work. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer review process and assessed against pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries; interested parties may learn more, explore the jury, view past laureates, and take part at the following url: https://interiordesigncontests.com

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