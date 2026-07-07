Vitrine Delumini by Thiago Mondini Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Vitrine Delumini

Color-Driven Furniture Exhibition in Brazil Recognized for Spatial Innovation and Product Perception

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Vitrine Delumini by Thiago Mondini as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected design competitions, recognizing accomplished work across many disciplines through a rigorous and impartial evaluation process. Within the interior design industry, the recognition holds notable standing, drawing entries from designers, agencies, and brands across the globe. The selection of Vitrine Delumini affirms the thoughtful development and professional execution that distinguish the project. This achievement places Thiago Mondini among an international community of designers acknowledged for meaningful contributions to the field.The recognition of Vitrine Delumini carries relevance for retailers, designers, and visitors who seek more engaging commercial environments. By demonstrating how spatial context and color shape product perception, the project speaks directly to current interest in experiential retail design. The work moves away from the conventional white and minimal commercial interior, offering an alternative that informs contemporary display strategies. For the industry, it provides a practical reference for organizing inventory into coherent, character-driven zones. For customers and professionals alike, the design enhances the appreciation of furniture through deliberate environmental contrast.Vitrine Delumini presents furniture within a large-scale store in Brazil, organized into distinct zones that heighten the perception of each product. A rich burgundy area showcases special, standout pieces, intensifying their colors and creating striking contrasts. A white section features neutral, versatile products against a backdrop that emphasizes form and detail. A third, darker-toned space highlights furniture and items with deeper hues, completing a curated and visually coherent presentation. The design combined careful color studies, material selection, and spatial composition so that each piece stands out without visual conflict, resulting in a balanced and immersive exhibition experience.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may encourage further exploration of color and spatial context in commercial settings for Thiago Mondini and the wider studio. Research conducted during the project, including spatial analysis, mock-ups, material testing, and staff and visitor feedback, revealed that distinct zones improve product visibility and appreciation. These insights offer a foundation for future projects that examine how environmental contrast informs retail display and visitor engagement. The award serves as motivation for continued attention to detail and considered design thinking. It reinforces a commitment to creating spaces that connect aesthetics with practical purpose.Project MembersVitrine Delumini was designed by architect Thiago Mondini, who led the spatial concept, color studies, and material selection that define the exhibition.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, view additional details, and contact the designer through the dedicated page at the A' Design Award website.About Thiago MondiniThiago Mondini is a young Brazilian architect who works mainly with highly personalized interior design projects, alongside architectural projects such as residences and corporate interiors. When creating unique interior design projects, Thiago seeks to capture the personality of clients in order to project that essence onto the spaces. As a result, no two projects look alike, even though an underlying line of work connects all of his creations. In Thiago's view, the symbolic function of architecture and the way it gives meaning to daily life is as important as the utilitarian functions of a design.About Thiago Mondini ArquiteturaThiago Mondini Arquitetura is a Brazilian architecture and interior design firm established in Blumenau. With an extensive practice in residential projects and interior design, the company also works with corporate, commercial, and public designs. Each project receives a highly personalized and distinctive approach that reflects the values of its clients. The firm balances aesthetic expression with functional purpose across diverse commissions.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to notable designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Evaluated against criteria including innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting proficiency, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, and attention to detail, recognized designs reflect professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. The designation reflects a balance of form and function that offers meaningful improvements to everyday experience. It is a respected achievement that highlights technical competence combined with creative skill.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly regarded competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a wide range of participants, including designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands, offering an opportunity to demonstrate creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to advance society through the power of good design and to help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://interior-awards.com

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