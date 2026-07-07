Textile Fabrics Market Driven by Rising Demand from Fashion, Sports and Industrial Sectors

Textile Fabrics Market Rising Demand

The polyester segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global market revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global textile fabrics market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the rapid expansion of the fashion and apparel industry, increasing investments across manufacturing sectors, the growing oil and gas industry, and continuous advancements in chemical processing technologies.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Textile Fabrics Market by Fabric Type (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Others) and Application (Fashion & Clothing, Household, Technical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the market was valued at $498.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $942.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2022–2031).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17511 Key Market Drivers:-Several factors are accelerating the growth of the global textile fabrics market, including:- Rapid expansion of the fashion and apparel industry.- Rising investments in textile manufacturing and infrastructure.- Growing demand from the oil and gas sector.- Technological advancements in chemical processing and fabric production.However, fluctuations in raw material prices continue to pose a challenge to market growth. On the positive side, increasing participation in professional sports and the growing consumer preference for activewear and performance apparel are expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players throughout the forecast period.Polyester Continues to Lead the Market:By fabric type, the polyester segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global market revenue. The segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% through 2031.Its widespread adoption is attributed to several advantages, including:- High durability- Superior strength- Excellent finish- Cost-effectiveness- Versatility across multiple applicationsThe report also provides detailed insights into cotton, polyamide, and other fabric categories.Fashion & Clothing Segment Dominates:Based on application, the fashion and clothing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the overall market. The segment is projected to maintain its leading position while recording a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Growth is primarily driven by:- Rising global demand for apparel- Rapidly evolving fashion trends- Expansion of e-commerce platforms- Increasing consumer spending on clothing and accessoriesThe report also evaluates the household and technical textile segments.Asia-Pacific to Remain the Fastest-Growing Regional Market:Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of global revenue. The region is anticipated to retain its dominance through 2031 while registering the fastest CAGR of 7.0%.The region's strong performance is supported by:- Rising disposable incomes- Growing consumer demand for apparel and fashion accessories- Expanding textile manufacturing capabilities- Increasing industrialization across emerging economiesThe report also offers comprehensive market insights for North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global textile fabrics market include:- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.- Wolfin Textile Ltd.- Coville Inc.- China Textile Co. Ltd.- Klopman International- Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.- Premier Textiles- Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.- Whaley Bradford Ltd.- Yi Chun Textile Ltd.Competitive Landscape:Leading market participants are actively strengthening their market position through strategic initiatives such as product innovations, business expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisition agreements. The report provides an in-depth analysis of company performance, product portfolios, operating segments, and strategic developments, offering valuable insights into the competitive dynamics of the global textile fabrics market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textile-fabrics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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