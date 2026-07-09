Phoenix Car Accident Lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. Help Seriously Injured Victims Fight for Compensation

Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C.'s Phoenix car accident lawyers help seriously injured victims fight for full compensation after crashes in Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, and its roads reflect that growth. With tens of thousands of crashes recorded every year, a serious collision in the Valley of the Sun can upend a victim’s life in an instant. When injuries are severe, the stakes are too high to go it alone. A Phoenix car accident lawyer at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. can step in, take on the legal fight, and pursue the full compensation that seriously injured victims deserve.Phoenix Crash Data: Tens of Thousands of Collisions Every YearThe Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Annual Crash Facts Report documents the scope of the problem across the state’s largest city. Over the past five years, Phoenix has recorded thousands of crash figures.The 2024 figures alone tell a sobering story: 37,472 crashes across Phoenix, with 265 claiming a life and more than 10,400 leaving someone injured. Alcohol-involved crashes remained stubbornly consistent, with 1,351 recorded in 2024, only marginally lower than the five-year peak of 1,429 in 2021. However, what these numbers cannot capture is the compounding hardship that follows a serious crash: the surgeries, the rehabilitation, the paychecks that stop coming, and the uncertainty about what recovery will actually look like.Serious Crash Injuries Demand Serious Legal RepresentationNot all car accident cases are the same. A minor fender-bender with no injuries is a very different matter from a high-speed collision that results in spinal injuries, traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures, or the loss of a limb. The firm at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. concentrates on cases involving serious injuries, the kind that require extensive medical treatment, alter a victim’s ability to work, and change the trajectory of their life.In high-stakes cases, the gap between what an insurance company initially offers and what a claim is actually worth can be enormous. Insurers factor in medical expenses, but they routinely undervalue future care needs, long-term lost earning capacity, and non-economic damages like pain, suffering, and diminished quality of life. A Phoenix auto accident attorney who understands how to document, value, and argue these full damages, and who is willing to take a case to trial, is often the difference between an inadequate settlement and genuine justice.Arizona’s pure comparative fault system allows injured victims to recover compensation even if they bear some share of responsibility for a crash, with any award reduced proportionally by their degree of fault. This also means that opposing insurance carriers have a financial incentive to pin as much blame as possible on the victim. Having a Phoenix car accident lawyer’s team with courtroom experience means that tactic is met with a prepared, aggressive response.About the Firm:Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. is a Southwest personal injury firm with offices in Phoenix, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; and Las Cruces, Albuquerque, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Cases handled by the firm include car and truck crashes, motorcycle accidents, oil field injuries, and wrongful death claims.What sets the firm apart is a refusal to treat cases as commodities. The attorneys at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. recognize that when a client walks through their door, they are entrusting the firm with their financial security, their physical recovery, and in some cases, their family’s future. That trust is taken seriously at every stage of a case, whether that means going toe-to-toe with an insurance adjuster or presenting evidence to a jury. The firm does not back down when the other side makes lowball offers, and it does not settle for less than what its clients are owed.

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