USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates partnerships, freedom at 75/250 German-American Friendship Fest

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the District and City of Baumholder to host a three-day festival honoring 75 years of German-American partnership in the region and 250 years of U.S. independence, July 3-5.

The festival took place at the former Baumholder Airfield, which is now a U.S. Army training area located inside a German military training area. The event drew crowds of Germans and Americans alike, with upwards of 20,000 guests estimated to have attended on July 4. Fest goers enjoyed live music and entertainment, fair food, carnival rides, military displays and a fireworks display to mark America’s 250th Independence Day.

The event made headlines. A crew from ABC News produced several live shots from the fest throughout the day on July 4 as part of Disney’s America 250 25-hour live broadcast. Local news SWR produced a lengthy piece featuring interviews from fest attendees, local leaders and event organizers.

To demonstrate the unique friendship between Americans and Germans in Baumholder, each nation hosted a day of the fest. On July 4, the Americans led the celebration in honor of Freedom 250, while on July 5, the German community took the helm, showcasing the culture, heritage and hospitality of the region.

“This back-to-back celebration perfectly captures the essence of our relationship, standing side by side, sharing our cultures, our history and our future,” said Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander.

While the garrison always marks the 4th of July with an on-post event open to servicemembers and their families and escorted guests, this was the first time the event stretched across three days and took place outside the fence.

Higgins noted that putting the event together was “no small lift.”

“This is the most complex operation that United States Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz has ever conducted,” he said. “It required a full year’s worth of intense planning, coordination, sheer hard work and a handful of last-minute ‘Hail Marys’.”

Joe Wucik, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz operations officer in Baumholder, served as the lead planner for the massive undertaking. He said a highlight of the planning was meeting the challenge of integrating the processes and capabilities of organizations from two nations across military, government and commercial enterprises.

“The biggest challenge was the location of the event,” Wucik said. “The location was somewhat remote and required a thorough plan for parking and transportation to the site.”

He added that the team worked out a “robust” security plan that incorporated U.S. and German Army military police and Polizei capabilities to assure a safe and secure experience for all fest attendees.

“The event was a true success, providing quality food and entertainment to both U.S. personnel and our German partners,” Wucik said.

Higgins said the festival means more than mere entertainment.

“It is a celebration of American Independence and all those who defend those ideals,” he said, “and it is a testament to 75 years of shared lives, shared challenges and shared triumphs here in Baumholder.”

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves, and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

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