Enosichthon by ChenYang Shen Wins Bronze in A' Automobile Industry Awards

Enosichthon

A' Design Award Recognizes Enosichthon, a Three Seat E Hybrid Hypercar Prototype Shaped by an Original Trident Grammar

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Enosichthon, a concept hypercar created by ChenYang Shen , as a Bronze winner in the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected international design competition that evaluates entries across all industries, and the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category stands as a well-recognized recognition within the field of automotive design. This recognition acknowledges Enosichthon as an outstanding example of good design, distinguished through a rigorous and impartial evaluation. The Bronze A' Design Award affirms the careful development and technical grounding that ChenYang Shen brought to the project. The achievement positions Enosichthon among designs noted for creativity and practicality in the automotive sector.The Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award holds relevance not only for ChenYang Shen but also for the broader automotive industry and prospective stakeholders. Enosichthon addresses current interest in electrified hybrid mobility, modular maintenance, and expressive form, all areas of growing importance within contemporary vehicle development. Its detachable and replaceable body modules respond to a practical need for rapid inspection and service in track focused professional use. By coordinating energy delivery and thermal management through a hybrid architecture, the design reflects evolving industry standards in performance and efficiency. The project demonstrates how narrative and engineering can be united to serve both function and identity.Enosichthon, also designated Keteus V14 E Hybrid, is an original three seat electrified hybrid hypercar prototype named after a title of Poseidon in Greek mythology. The design is organized by a proprietary trident grammar, a design language created for this project, where three force lines coordinate structure, aerodynamics, lighting, and cabin layout into one readable system. It employs the Nereid hybrid system with three inverted high rate NCA battery modules and an integrated inverted electrode cell for coordinated energy management. Drawing on abstract marine biomimicry, the form reinterprets motifs including a humpback whale tail, megalodon teeth, gill structures, and a giant squid arm crown into a cohesive contemporary expression. Careful attention to panel alignment, surface curvature, and airflow management gives the prototype an expressive yet technically grounded character.This recognition offers ChenYang Shen a foundation for continued exploration at the intersection of storytelling, marine biology, and future mobility. The Bronze A' Design Award may inspire further development of the trident grammar across surfaces, structure, and lighting, while reinforcing a disciplined approach to integrating narrative with engineering. The honor serves as motivation to pursue projects that balance symbolic depth with practical feasibility. It encourages further iteration in advanced modelling and aerodynamic concepting within The Sixth Dimension Studio.Project MembersEnosichthon was conceived and executed entirely by ChenYang Shen, who undertook the design language, the fusion of mythological and biological motifs, the hybrid powertrain and suspension architecture, the cockpit design, and the continuous iteration and review that kept the system coherent throughout the process.Interested parties may learn more about the award winning design, view its features, and explore information about its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About ChenYang ShenChenYang Shen, also known as Tizzë, is a self-taught Chinese multidisciplinary designer, artist, and founder of The Sixth Dimension Studio. His practice connects vehicle design, narrative worldbuilding, and authored visual systems, bringing together concept development, modelling, visual storytelling, brand language, and music composition. His work explores how storytelling, philosophical inquiry, and future mobility can be translated into contemporary design with a distinct sense of identity and inner coherence. Based in China, he creates projects that unite symbolic depth, technical imagination, and emotional resonance.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of materials, integration of technology, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, environmental impact, safety measures, and fuel efficiency, alongside durability, space optimization, attention to detail, and advanced driving features. The recognition acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Designs awarded this title are noted for professional execution and the potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award reflects an ability to blend form and function effectively while offering solutions that contribute to quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award is a renowned international competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including car designers, design agencies, companies, automotive manufacturers, and brands operating within the automotive and design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer review process and assessed against pre established criteria by a panel of design professionals, automotive industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring an impartial and rigorous selection. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://cardesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.