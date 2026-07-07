Xi Jinping and Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović Exchange Congratulatory Messages on the 20th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between China and Montenegro

On July 6, 2026, President Xi Jinping and Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi Jinping noted that China and Montenegro share a profound traditional friendship. Over the past 20 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other as equals and pursued mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, setting an example of friendly coexistence and common development between countries of different sizes. I am ready to work with President Milatović to take the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a new starting point, carry forward the traditional friendship, continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and bring China-Montenegro relations to a new level, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

Jakov Milatović stated that Montenegro and China have always developed friendly and cooperative relations on the basis of mutual respect and understanding. Montenegro is ready to take the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to further consolidate and deepen friendly relations, expand cooperation in various fields, benefit the two peoples and make positive contributions to promoting world peace and development.