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Xi Jinping Congratulates Keiko Fujimori on Her Election as President of Peru

On July 6, 2026, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Keiko Fujimori on her election as President of Peru.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Peru are comprehensive strategic partners, and the relations between the two countries maintain good momentum for development. High-level exchanges between the two sides have been frequent, practical cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, and people-to-people friendship enjoys deep public support. Noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Peru, Xi Jinping said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Peru relations and stands ready to work with President-elect Keiko Fujimori to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two nations, and steer the comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights to better benefit the two peoples.

Also on July 6, Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to Luis Fernando Galarreta Velarde, First Vice President-elect of Peru.

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Xi Jinping Congratulates Keiko Fujimori on Her Election as President of Peru

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