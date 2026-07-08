Brookshire Brothers Successfully Deploys Cognira’s PromoAI to Manage Their Promotions

The Texas-based grocer completes its PromoAI implementation, providing their teams with an AI-powered platform for promotion planning, forecasting, and analysis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognira , the leading provider of AI-powered promotion management solutions, today announced that Brookshire Brothers has completed its PromoAI implementation and is now moving forward with employing the platform across its promotional operations. Brookshire Brothers selected Cognira's PromoAI for its AI-driven forecasting, workflow automation, and deep promotional performance analytics — capabilities that position the retailer to deliver more relevant offers, strengthen cross-functional collaboration, and drive measurable promotional ROI.“Following an extensive evaluation process, we concluded that Cognira’s outstanding reputation, innovative technology, and a proven track record in promotion management aligned perfectly with our priorities in choosing the right partner,” said John Alston, President and CEO of Brookshire Brothers. “Cognira has collaborated with our team to understand our business needs, kept us aligned throughout the implementation process, and delivered a platform that sets us up for success. Their commitment to delivering optimal outcomes is exceptional and we’re already encouraged by the results we’re realizing since go-live.”With PromoAI fully operational, Brookshire Brothers' teams are now equipped to:- Plan and manage promotions from a single, centralized platform accessible across functions.- Forecast financial outcomes and promotion performance with greater confidence.- Optimize promotional activity and reduce inefficiencies.- Evaluate promotional effectiveness post-event and use those insights to continuously improve future plans."Seeing Brookshire Brothers go live on PromoAI is a milestone we've been looking forward to since day one," said Dr. Hatem Sellami, Founder and CEO of Cognira. "From the very first conversation, their team approached this as a true partnership — engaged, prepared, and committed to getting it right. PromoAI is built to help retailers like Brookshire Brothers unlock the full value of their promotions through data, automation, and collaboration, and we're already seeing that come to life. We look forward to growing this relationship and supporting their journey toward smarter, more impactful promotions.""What made this go-live stand out was how invested Brookshire Brothers' team was at every stage of the process," said Luke Anderson, VP of Delivery at Cognira. "They came in prepared, stayed engaged throughout implementation, and that commitment is already showing in the results. We're excited to see what comes next as they continue to build on this foundation."The successful go-live positions Brookshire Brothers to move quickly from adoption to optimization, using the platform to sharpen promotional ROI, reduce inefficiencies, and deliver stronger value to the communities it has served for more than a century.About Brookshire Brothers:Founded in 1921, Brookshire Brothers is a 100% employee-owned grocery retailer with a long-standing commitment to local communities. With more than 100 locations, Brookshire Brothers focuses on fresh products, personalized service, and community-first values.Learn more at: www.brookshirebrothers.com About Cognira:Cognira is the leader in AI-powered promotion management solutions for enterprise retailers. Its PromoAI platform helps retailers plan, manage, and optimize promotions, driving measurable improvements in margin, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.Learn more at www.cognira.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.