New Data by Fuel Fixer Sheds Light on the Scale of Wrong Fuel Incidents Across the UK

Fuel Fixer

Fuel Fixer publishes findings from 57,000 real-world cases across 2024 and 2025

Our data is drawn from more than 57,000 real cases. What it shows is that misfuelling is a routine, everyday event. Most people who call us are back on the road within an hour and a half ” — Fuel Fixer Ltd.

EAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel Fixer , a specialist fuel drain provider operating since 2009, has published what is believed to be the most comprehensive publicly available analysis of wrong fuel incidents in the UK, drawn from 57,047 fuel drain enquiries handled across 2024 and 2025. The release of the data offers a rare evidence-based look at a problem that has no central official recording mechanism in the UK.Scale of the ProblemNo government body tracks misfuelling incidents, and the figure most commonly cited — 150,000 incidents per year — originates from a single industry press release issued in 2010, the methodology for which has never been published. Fuel Fixer acknowledges this openly, and offers its own informed estimate of between 80,000 and 130,000 incidents annually across the UK, while being explicit that this is an approximation rather than a verified figure.What can be stated with greater confidence is that confirmed specialist interventions are substantial. Fuel Fixer reports completing approximately 17,500 fuel drain jobs per year, while the AA states independently that its technicians fix over 16,000 wrong fuel incidents annually. Together, these two providers alone account for upwards of 33,000 specialist callouts per year — before accounting for incidents handled by other providers, local garages, or resolved without professional assistance.Incident ProfileAccording to Fuel Fixer's operational records, 86.7% of their cases where a reason was recorded involved wrong fuel (misfuelling), with AdBlue contamination accounting for a further 9.1%. Within their callout data, three in four wrong fuel incidents involve diesels, and petrol put into a diesel vehicle accounts for 75–78% of cases. Fuel Fixer notes that diesel put into a petrol car — at 22–25% of their cases — is considerably higher than the 5% figure cited in older industry estimates, which they attribute to their significant fleet and commercial customer base.Within their dataset, Fuel Fixer records Friday as the busiest day for callouts — 29% above Sunday, which is their quietest day — with May and August the peak months, each running approximately 12% above the January baseline.Most Affected VehiclesAmong the vehicles appearing in Fuel Fixer's callout data, the Nissan Qashqai was the most frequently reported model, with 1,459 cases across the two years, followed by the VW Golf (1,114), Vauxhall Astra (859) and Mercedes-Benz A-Class (744). Volkswagen was the most represented manufacturer in their data at 12.4% of cases. Fuel Fixer cautions that these figures reflect their own customer base — which includes a significant fleet and hire element — rather than a definitive national ranking.Driver Behaviour and CostFuel Fixer's records indicate that 68.4% of callers had already moved their vehicle before calling for help, though the median distance driven was 1.5 miles and 93% had covered 10 miles or fewer. The median volume of wrong fuel recorded was 20 litres, with more than half of cases involving 20 litres or less.On cost, a standard drain is priced at £150–£299. Fuel Fixer's data illustrates the financial case for acting quickly: delayed action risks fuel pump replacement at £1,000–£3,000, rising to £3,000–£8,000 for injectors and pump, and £5,000–£15,000 or more in the most severe cases. The company reports a median arrival time of 49.7 minutes in 2025, with most customers back on the road within 75–90 minutes of calling.

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