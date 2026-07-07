Peterson Acquisitions and Founder Chad Peterson Expand National Reach as Demand Surges for Business Sale and Acquisition
Kansas City–based brokerage, led by author and "#1 rated business broker" Chad Peterson, reports more than $1 billion in closed acquisition transactions.
As an estimated wave of retiring Baby Boomer business owners prepares to transition ownership of privately held companies over the coming decade, Peterson Acquisitions is positioning owners and buyers to capture that opportunity through confidential business sales, valuations, exit planning, and acquisition advisory.
"Most owners are taught to grow a bigger business, when what actually builds lasting wealth is a bigger balance sheet," said Chad Peterson, founder of Peterson Acquisitions. "Our job is to help owners maximize the value of what they've built and exit on their terms, and to help the next generation of buyers acquire quality businesses the right way."
**A Different Approach to Business Sales**
Founded by an entrepreneur who has built and sold multiple companies himself, Peterson Acquisitions combines real-world ownership experience with a structured, education-first process that guides clients from valuation through closing. The firm's services include:
- Confidential business sales and marketing
- Business valuations and one-click ballpark valuations
- Exit planning and deal structuring
- Buyer screening and due diligence support
- SBA financing guidance for acquisition transactions
The firm reports access to a network of more than 3,000 qualified buyers, including entrepreneurs, investors, and acquisition groups actively searching for businesses across the United States. Closed transactions span industries ranging from HVAC, roofing, and manufacturing to digital marketing and specialty drilling, with deal sizes from the low six figures into the tens of millions.
**About Chad Peterson**
Chad Peterson is the founder and CEO of Peterson Acquisitions and the author of several books on entrepreneurship and wealth building, including *Quantum Stack Investing*, *The QSI Shift*, *Wealth Time Freedom*, and *Swinging Doors*. Through his Quantum Stack Investing™ methodology, Peterson teaches entrepreneurs to build wealth by owning, liquefying, and acquiring closely held businesses. A frequent podcast guest and speaker, he is widely recognized for a candid, results-driven philosophy centered on wealth, time, and freedom.
**About Peterson Acquisitions**
Peterson Acquisitions is a national business brokerage firm helping business owners sell their companies and helping buyers acquire established businesses. Headquartered in the Kansas City area with brokers operating nationwide, the firm provides valuations, confidential sales, acquisition advisory, and exit planning built on real-world business ownership experience. Learn more at petersonacquisitions.com and chadpeterson.com.
**Media Contact**
Peterson Acquisitions
Phone: (800) 845-0188
8700 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS 66215
Web: https://www.petersonacquisitions.com | https://www.chadpeterson.com
Chad Peterson
Peterson Acquisitions
+1 913-207-5895
chad@petersonacquisitions.com
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