Narangam and Cardamom by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Award

Narangam and Cardamom

Heritage Liqueur Packaging Reinterprets Royal Indian Legacy Through Contemporary Luxury Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Narangam and Cardamom by Dheeraj Bangur as a Bronze recipient in the Packaging Design category. The A' Packaging Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade within the packaging and design industries, acknowledging works that demonstrate creativity, technical skill, and practical value. Narangam and Cardamom is a heritage liqueur packaging design that reinterprets royal Indian heritage through a contemporary luxury lens. This recognition positions the work among carefully evaluated designs reviewed by an international jury panel of design and industry professionals. The honor reflects the considered development and execution behind the project.The A' Packaging Design Award holds relevance for the broader packaging industry, as it highlights solutions that balance cultural storytelling with modern market demands. Narangam and Cardamom responds to a growing interest in premium craft spirits that communicate authenticity and origin while meeting contemporary standards of clarity and shelf visibility. The design demonstrates how heritage cues can be refined for modern minimalism, offering a reference point for designers working at the intersection of tradition and luxury. For distributors and consumers, the work delivers immediate variant recognition and a strong premium perception. These qualities address practical needs within the competitive global spirits segment.Narangam and Cardamom presents two liqueur variants through a cohesive visual architecture. Distinct orange and green color systems support immediate variant recognition, while structured typography and ornamental borders reinforce hierarchy. A shield silhouette, die-cut for structural distinction, reflects royal insignia and the protection of heritage, complemented by vintage engraving-style illustrations that reference traditional craftsmanship. The design integrates gold foiling, micro-embossing, and spot UV detailing on premium textured label stock, achieved through offset printing with controlled color calibration. A vintage distillery illustration combined with botanical elements communicates the origin and ingredient identity of this triple-distilled heritage liqueur.The recognition offered by the Bronze A' Design Award may encourage further exploration of heritage-led packaging within contemporary luxury contexts. For Dheeraj Bangur and the Brandsthan studio, the achievement provides motivation to continue developing designs that connect cultural narratives with market-ready clarity. The work illustrates how rigorous research and careful production techniques can shape distinctive product identities. This acknowledgment supports ongoing efforts toward thoughtful innovation in branding and packaging design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a communication designer from India and a graduate of the MIT Institute of Design, with a strong passion for design and art. A multiple-time laureate in the fields of packaging and branding, he approaches design as a tool for societal transformation and meaningful connection. Beyond his design practice, he is a traveler and writer who weaves his experiences into his craft, aiming to create work that serves, inspires, and elevates the human experience. His storytelling sensibility and curiosity across diverse fields shape a narrative grounded in exploration and continuous growth.About Brandsthan StudioBrandsthan is a premier design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design. With a focus on creating impactful, visually compelling identities, the studio delivers innovative design solutions that resonate with consumers and elevate brands. Led by Dheeraj Bangur, an award-winning designer recognized for his expertise in branding and packaging, the studio has collaborated with global brands such as Radico, Jaisalmer Gin, Parle Agro, and Haldiram's. Brandsthan's approach is rooted in creativity, precision, and a commitment to excellence, blending traditional design principles with contemporary techniques to ensure each project is tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Whether a new product launch, brand overhaul, or marketing campaign, Brandsthan continues to make a significant mark on the global design landscape.About Brandsthan ServicesBrandsthan is a multiple-time recipient of India's Best Design Award, consistently delivering quality work that has earned recognition and accolades internationally. The studio's services span branding and packaging design, social media advertising campaigns, digital media design solutions, and complete graphic design solutions. Its dedication ensures that each client brand is supported through a comprehensive and considered design process. This breadth of expertise allows Brandsthan to address diverse client needs across the spectrum of brand communication.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality, recognizing the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. In the Packaging Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, cultural relevance, and technical excellence. Designs receiving this recognition are acknowledged for professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. The honor highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively while offering solutions that improve quality of life. Bronze A' Design Award designated works are regarded as skillful and creative artifacts that reflect the experience and resourcefulness of their designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including packaging designers, design agencies, packaging manufacturers, and brands from the packaging and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://worldpackagingawards.com

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