El Paso Car Accident Lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. Help Victims Understand Their Rights After a Crash

Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C.'s El Paso car accident lawyers help crash victims understand their legal rights and pursue full compensation under Texas law.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of serious injury and death on El Paso roadways. In the wake of a collision, injured victims and their families often find themselves overwhelmed dealing with medical bills, lost income, physical pain, and the complex demands of an insurance claim. The El Paso car accident lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. are committed to helping crash victims and their families understand their legal rights.El Paso Roadway Fatality Data HighlightsAccording to the City of El Paso’s Vision Zero Report , roadway fatalities within El Paso city limits have begun to decline in recent years but still remain stubbornly high. In 2025, there were 53 roadway fatalities, compared to 70 in 2024 and 83 in 2023. Notable causes of crashes include speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving.What El Paso Car Accident Victims Need to Know About Their RightsAfter a serious car accident in El Paso, victims may be entitled to recover compensation for a broad range of losses, including medical expenses, ongoing rehabilitation costs, lost wages and future earning capacity, pain and suffering, and wrongful death damages in cases involving a fatality. However, Texas’s statute of limitations and procedural requirements mean that waiting too long to consult an attorney can jeopardize a claim. Speaking with an experienced auto accident attorney in El Paso as soon as possible after a crash is one of the most important steps a victim can take.About the Firm:Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. is a personal injury law firm with offices in El Paso, Texas, as well as Las Cruces, Carlsbad, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Phoenix, Arizona. The firm’s attorneys are licensed to practice in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona and represent clients in cases involving serious injuries from car wrecks, truck crashes, motorcycle accidents, oil field accidents, and wrongful death.Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. offers aggressive, competent representation and has significant experience both negotiating with insurance adjusters and litigating cases before a jury. The firm’s goal is to pursue the best possible outcome for each client while sending a clear message within the Texas and New Mexico communities that those who violate safety rules will be held accountable.The firm’s partner attorneys each bring deep ties to the Southwest and a strong academic record to their practice. James Tawney, a native of Arizona, graduated summa cum laude from Northern Arizona University. Alejandro Acosta is a lifelong El Paso resident who earned his J.D. from Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law (Arizona State University) in 2008. Daisy Chaparro, also a native of El Paso, earned her J.D. magna cum laude from Texas Tech University School of Law in 2015.

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