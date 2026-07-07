The Mission of China to the EU Holds the Third Event of the “China Briefing” Series on China’s Practices and Perspectives in AI Development

On July 2, 2026, the Mission of China to the EU held the third event of the “China Briefing” Series in Brussels. Mr. Yu Xiaohui, Member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and President of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), was invited to deliver a keynote lecture on “China’s Practices and Perspectives in AI Development.” The event was chaired by Ambassador Cai Run, Head of the Mission of China to the EU. More than 150 participants attended the event, including officials from EU institutions such as the European Council, the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the European Economic and Social Committee, as well as think tank scholars, media representatives, and diplomatic envoys to the EU.

President Yu Xiaohui gave a systematic overview of the latest trends in AI development, analyzed the impact of AI on human society, elaborated on China’s practices in AI development and governance, and outlined the broad prospects for expanding China-EU cooperation in the field of AI. He also took questions from European participants.

Ambassador Cai Run noted that, at this critical stage for developing China-EU relations, China hopes that both sides will work together to expand the list of cooperation, shorten the list of issues and differences, and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU relations. He expressed the hope that the two sides will strengthen dialogue and exchanges, deepen mutual understanding, and promote mutual learning through platforms such as the “China Briefing ” Series.

The lecture featured active exchanges and a lively atmosphere. Participants spoke highly of the event, saying that it enhanced their understanding of China’s principles and practices in AI development, and expressing their hope that Europe and China will leverage their respective strengths and complementary advantages, deepen exchanges and cooperation in AI, and inject new momentum into the development of China-EU relations.