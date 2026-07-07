Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia Liu Jin Meets with Federation of Labour Union of The Gambia

On July 3, Ambassador Liu Jin met with the Executive Committee of the Federation of Labour Union of The Gambia (FLUG), led by its President Omar Ceesay.

Ambassador Liu highlighted the fruitful outcomes of bilateral cooperation across various sectors on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the resumption of China–Gambia diplomatic relations. He acknowledged the positive role played by FLUG in safeguarding labour rights and contributing to national development.

The Gambian side outlined the Federation’s organizational profile and spoke highly of China’s robust support for The Gambia’s socio-economic development. They also reflected with appreciation on the significant impact of China-aid projects, including the International Conference Center.

Both sides expressed willingness to establishing an exchange mechanism and enhancing practical cooperation in areas such as vocational education and capacity-building for deeper people-to-people exchanges.

Established in April 2026, FLUG is the largest labour organization in The Gambia, bringing together labour unions representing teachers, journalists, transport workers, dockworkers, tailors, bakers, farmers, and other sectors.