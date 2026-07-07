Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands Shen Bo Meets with Chairman of VNO-NCW

On July 3, H.E. Mr. Shen Bo, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, met with Mr. Coen van Oostrom, Chairman of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (known as VNO-NCW) . The two sides exchanged views on strengthening China-Netherlands economic and trade cooperation. Shen Bo congratulated Mr. Oostrom on assuming his new position and spoke highly of VNO-NCW’s long-standing contributions to facilitating China-Netherlands economic relations. Shen noted that China will continue to advance high-level opening-up, further improve its business environment, and welcomes dutch companies to deepen cooperation with China.

Mr. Oostrom expressed strong commitment to economic and trade cooperation with China and promote dutch companies’ investment and trade with China, achieving mutual benefit and win-win outcomes. He further stressed that VNO-NCW will continue to play a positive role in supporting the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations between the Netherlands and China.

The meeting was also attended by Counselor Jin Yuan and other representatives.