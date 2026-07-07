Chinese Ambassador to Canada Wang Di Publishes a Byline Article Titled “Walking the Right Path Together towards More Just and Equitable Global Governance” on the Hill Times

On July 1, 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Wang Di published a byline article titled “Walking the Right Path Together towards More Just and Equitable Global Governance” on the Hill Times. The full text is as follows:

On June 17, the Chinese government released a white paper titled “More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China’s Principles, Proposals and Actions”. It provides a systematic elaboration of the core principles and practical pathways of the Global Governance Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, demonstrating China’s sense of responsibility as a major country in promoting the improvement of the global governance system and advancing the common development of humanity.

Currently, transformations unseen in a century are unfolding around the world at a faster pace. The international landscape is undergoing unprecedented profound changes and turmoil more intense than ever before. The international system established after World War II has been severely disrupted. The international law and the basic norms governing international relations are trampled by unilateralism and hegemonism unapologetically. De-globalization and protectionism are on the rise, while economic and trade issues are being politicized, instrumentalized, and weaponized. Global governance now faces a critical crossroads where failure to advance means retreat. Now, more than ever, the world needs to revitalize multilateralism, uphold the rule of law, and make global governance more efficient.

In 2025, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), offering a Chinese solution to the two critical questions of the era: What kind of global governance system should we build? How should we transform and improve global governance? The GGI calls for upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and proposes a global governance vision of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. It is built on five core concepts, namely commitment to: sovereign equality, the international rule of law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and real actions, which hit right on the crux and root causes of crises and challenges, and bring valuable stability and positive energy to a turbulent world. Upon its introduction, the GGI has swiftly gained support from nearly 160 countries and international organizations, with over 60 countries joining the Group of Friends of Global Governance.

As a Chinese adage has it, a right path is one that pursues common good for all. Over the past years, as a firm champion of the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, China has been leading by example in practicing true multilateralism, and has consistently been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order, and a provider of public goods, while striving for a more just and equitable global governance system. China has developed approaches with Chinese characteristics to resolving hotspot issues, and has become the second largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget and sent more peacekeepers than any other permanent member of the UN Security Council. We support the Global South in seeking strength through unity, as reflected by our implementation of the eight measures in support of Global South cooperation and efforts to promote the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation. As the host of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November this year, China will actively promote the building of an Asia-Pacific community and seek consensus on issues including the inclusive development of artificial intelligence, the global green and low-carbon transition, and the stability and smooth functioning of industrial and supply chains. Under China’s initiative, the International Organization for Mediation and the World Data Organization have been launched and established. We are also taking the lead to establish the World AI Cooperation Organization, and will host the inaugural Xiong’an Global Governance Forum this fall.

Greater global governance brings greater common wellbeing to the international community and could not materialize without the collective efforts of all nations. To put the GGI into practice, what is most fundamental is to uphold the UN’s authority and status, what is most crucial is that major countries take up a sense of responsibility, what is most needed is that all nations unite as one, and what is most pressing is to address deficits in peace and development. China advocates that all countries unite and cooperate, take concrete action, and transform the vision and blueprint of the GGI into a timeline and roadmap for joint action. To address the diverse interests of different countries, the key lies in seeking common ground while shelving differences. Following this principle, we can create the greatest synergy for peaceful development and win-win cooperation, unite under one single system, order, and set of rules, and strengthen the UN as the core mechanism for practicing multilateralism and the primary platform for global governance.

China and Canada are both countries with significant influence in the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large. Our two countries hold similar views on many international issues and have extensive shared interests and broad prospects for cooperation. China is willing to work with Canada to advance the implementation of the GGI and jointly promote a more just and equitable global governance system. Both sides should uphold multilateralism, the international rule of law, and strategic autonomy, while supporting free trade and an open world economy. Such efforts will not only bring greater benefits to the people of our two countries, but also inject more stability into a world experiencing turbulences and uncertainties.