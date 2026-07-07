Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Yu Dunhai Attends Commissioning Ceremony of the China-Aid ECOWAS Headquarter Building

On July 2, 2026, the commissioning ceremony of the China-aided Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Headquarters Building was held in Abuja. H.E. President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government; H.E. Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria; H.E. Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission; and H.E. Ambassador Yu Dunhai, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria and Representative to ECOWAS, attended and addressed the ceremony. Over 400 participants, including representatives of ECOWAS member states, diplomatic envoys in Nigeria, representatives of Chinese enterprises, and members of the media, were present.

In his remarks, Ambassador Yu noted that the China-aided ECOWAS Headquarters Building is a flagship project under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and a stellar example of South-South cooperation in the new era, vividly demonstrating the profound friendship between China and Africa. He reiterated China's firm support for ECOWAS in playing a leading role in safeguarding regional peace and promoting economic development, and expressed China's readiness to work with African countries to advance high-quality practical cooperation and jointly pursue the dream of modernization.

In their addresses, the foreign dignitaries expressed sincere appreciation to the Chinese government for its invaluable support to West African countries. They highlighted that the official commissioning of the edifice marks an important milestone in the history of ECOWAS and will effectively bolster West African integration, development and prosperity.