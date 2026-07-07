Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia Liu Jin Attends Rotation Ceremony of China Medical Teams to The Gambia

On July 4, the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia held a rotation ceremony of the 23rd and 24th batches of China medical teams to The Gambia. Ambassador Liu Jin attended the event.

At the ceremony, Lin Lin, head of the 23rd medical team, reported on the medical work done in The Gambia over the past year. Xiao He, head of the 24th medical team, expressed his commitment to continuing the efforts and making further contributions.

Ambassador Liu Jin fully affirmed the achievements of previous medical teams in medical treatment, grassroots clinics, malaria prevention and control, and talent training. He presented the 23rd team members with a letter of appreciation and a certificate of honor signed by the President of the Republic of The Gambia H.E. Adama Barrow.

Ambassador Liu Jin presented the team flag to the 24th medical team, encouraging them to carry forward the spirit of the China Medical Team, uphold the benevolence of physicians, serve the local people with their excellent medical skills, and make new contributions to deepening health cooperation and jointly building a China-Gambia Community of Common Health.