Holding His Own Among Seasoned Professionals: Tan Yu Xian's Breakthrough in AI and Data Centre Management

The most tangible outcome of Tan's participation in the programme is one that reflects both the skills he developed and the network he built: a confirmed part-time, hybrid internship at reAInmaker AI, an AI and robotics company.

By the time the opportunity surfaced, Tan had already moved through the programme's full arc — Saturday webinars covering AI fundamentals and data centre infrastructure, hands-on in-person workshops at SHRDC where he was introduced to tools such as the n8n AI automation platform, and a capstone project that required him to apply what he had learned to a real-world problem. That progression gave him something concrete to point to when the moment came.

It was during the programme's first in-person sessions, through a presentation delivered by UNITAR programme team that Tan first learned about the opportunity. He submitted his CV to UNITAR programme team who connected him with reAInmaker AI. The company's HR manager followed up directly, and within 6 weeks since completing the programme, Tan is working part-time and hybrid with reAInmaker AI, balancing the role alongside his ongoing studies.

What makes this outcome particularly significant is the position Tan was in when he applied. Internships in AI and robotics typically expect candidates with substantial technical grounding and prior project experience. The combination of structured upskilling, a tangible capstone deliverable and direct industry exposure through the programme allowed Tan to present himself as someone ready to contribute from day one.