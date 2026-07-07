Elite Crest by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Bronze A' Design Award in Graphics Design

Elite Crest

Elite Crest, a Refined Luxury Watch Monogram by Dheeraj Bangur, Receives Bronze in the A' Graphics Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Elite Crest by Dheeraj Bangur as a Bronze recipient within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Elite Crest is a visual identity developed for luxury watches, distinguished by precision engineering and refined craftsmanship translated into a scalable monogram. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of graphic design, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. This recognition positions Elite Crest among works acknowledged for thoughtful development and professional execution. The Bronze A' Design Award designation reflects the considered balance of technical accuracy and aesthetic restraint embodied in the design.The recognition of Elite Crest holds relevance for the broader graphic design community, particularly for practitioners working within luxury branding and identity systems. As brands increasingly require marks that perform consistently across micro-engraving, print, and digital formats, Elite Crest demonstrates an approach grounded in scalability and legibility. The design aligns with current standards that prioritize adaptability across platforms and durable visual recall. For clients and industry stakeholders, the work illustrates how heritage symbolism can be reconciled with modern clarity. These qualities offer practical value to designers seeking solutions that remain coherent from flat identity to engraved metal applications.Elite Crest is built upon a monogram constructed through structured geometry and controlled proportions, integrating a serif inspired letterform with a circular base. A central four point detail acts as a focal point, supporting recognition at smaller sizes, while negative space preserves clarity. The sculpted crown engraving carries a bespoke insignia symbolizing authority and exclusivity, complemented by premium grade materials and micro detailed finishing. Bezier curve refinement ensures scalable integrity from five millimeter engravings to large format reproduction. Metallic executions were prototyped through CNC engraved brass and stainless steel samples, with brushed, polished, and PVD coated finishing simulations validating luxury grade reproduction.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition for Elite Crest may inform future directions in branding and packaging work undertaken by its designer and studio. The acknowledgment reinforces a methodology rooted in qualitative research, proportion testing, and iterative vector prototyping. It encourages continued exploration of identity systems that balance manufacturability with premium perception. The recognition serves as motivation for the team to further refine its craft and pursue measured innovation within the visual communication discipline.Interested parties may learn more about Elite Crest, view its features, and explore the work of its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. The page offers further detail regarding the design process, research, and production methods behind the awarded identity.About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a communication designer from India, educated at MIT Institute of Design, whose practice blends creativity with purpose across packaging and branding. A multiple time laureate in these fields, he approaches design as a tool for societal transformation rather than mere visual embellishment. Beyond design, he is a traveler and writer who infuses his experiences into his craft, aiming to create work that serves, inspires, and elevates the human experience. His curiosity across diverse fields informs a storytelling approach that shapes a richer narrative within his designs.About BrandsthanBrandsthan is a design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design and led by Dheeraj Bangur. The studio creates impactful, visually compelling identities and has collaborated with brands including Radico, Jaisalmer Gin, Parle Agro, and Haldiram's. Its approach is rooted in consumer psychology, market trends, and the understanding of design as a strategic tool for business growth, blending traditional principles with contemporary techniques. Brandsthan offers branding and packaging design, social media advertising campaigns, digital media design solutions, and complete graphic design solutions. The studio continues to deliver work recognized internationally across the global design landscape.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality, recognizing the skill and dedication of designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and effective use of materials and technology. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, and attention to detail. Designs receiving this designation are regarded as professionally executed works that combine strong technical characteristics with considered creative skill. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to integrate form and function while offering solutions that contribute positively to industry standards. It is a notable achievement reflecting both experience and resourcefulness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures across the visual communication field. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer review process and voted upon according to pre established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries, the A' Design Award has been held since 2008 and is now in its 18th year, showcasing pioneering work on an international stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphicsaward.com

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