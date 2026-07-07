Peter Wainman, CEO of Equator Pure Nature, and key EPN advisor Abinash Majhi, CEO of Eastern Energy Plus, seen discussing the launch of Pipper Standard®'s latest innovation, Odor Defense. Sirilak Narongtanupone, Managing Director of Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., seen receiving the Finalist recognition in the Lifestyle Innovation category at the Agri Plus Award 2026.

Peter Wainman has built a business that is a powerful force for good. One of our senior friends, Khun Sawasdi Horrungruang, calls Peter the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of our generation — and I fully agree.” — Abinash Majhi, CEO of Eastern Energy Plus Co., Ltd.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., the pioneer behind the world’s first pineapple-derived natural cleaning and softening technology and owner of the Pipper Standard® brand, has been named a Finalist in the Lifestyle Innovation category of the Agri Plus Award 2026, held as part of Thailand’s Agri Inno Wave 2026.

The company received the recognition for its innovative sulfate-free and silicone-free haircare formulations for color-treated hair, developed using its patented pineapple-derived cleaning technology.

“Pipper Standard® is committed to advancing sustainability through pineapple innovation, one of Thailand’s most important agricultural crops,” said Sirilak Narongtanupone, Managing Director of Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

The brand’s journey began with a personal health crisis. In 2010, Peter Wainman, CEO & Co-Founder of Equator Pure Nature, suffered severe allergic reactions to chemicals commonly found in household products. This experience led him to develop natural cleaning and softening agents derived from pineapple. Building on this breakthrough, the company extended its pineapple-derived technology into haircare, creating high-performance products specifically designed for people with color-treated hair.

“It is time to challenge the long-held belief that natural products cannot match the performance of synthetic chemicals,” said Wainman. “Our goal is to create natural products that are as powerful as — or even more effective than — leading chemical-based brands.”

Abinash Majhi, a close friend of Wainman for 27 years and a key advisor to the company, commented:

“As CEO of Eastern Energy Plus Co., Ltd., a company focused on sustainable waste management and waste-to-energy solutions, I am a strong believer in businesses that deliver a positive impact on public health and the environment. Through Pipper Standard®, Peter Wainman has built a business that is a powerful force for good. One of our senior friends, Khun Sawasdi Horrungruang, calls Peter the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of our generation — and I fully agree. An MIT alumnus who turned a serious personal health crisis into globally patented inventions, Peter’s pineapple fermentation technology is already disrupting the home, laundry, baby, pet, and personal care industries across Asia and will soon do so worldwide.”

Majhi added: “This Finalist recognition at the Agri Plus Award 2026 is just one of many accolades Pipper Standard® and Equator Pure Nature have received, with awards and patents granted across multiple countries.”



About the Award-Winning Products

Pipper Standard® Shining Colored Hair Sulfate-Free Shampoo and Conditioner are specifically formulated for color-treated hair. Sulfate-based surfactants such as SLS and SLES can open the hair cuticle, strip natural oils, cause irritation, and accelerate color fading.

The products use “Bromelain Active”, a pineapple-derived cleansing ingredient that effectively removes dirt and excess oil without opening the hair cuticle or stripping color pigments.

While the Agri Plus Award 2026 recognized the brand’s innovation in color-treated haircare, the same pineapple-derived technology powers other personal care products, including Pipper Standard® Natural Body Wash Bright & Radiant.



About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. (EPN), headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry, baby, personal, and pet care products under the Pipper Standard® brand. Pipper Standard® formulations are powered by founder Peter Wainman’s globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. Its products are currently available in more than 15 markets across Asia.

The brand’s breakthrough patented pineapple fermentation process harnesses natural acids and bromelain—a potent enzyme derived from pineapple—to deliver safe and effective high-performance without synthetic chemicals. Widely recognized in skincare for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties, bromelain makes Pipper Standard® personal-care products ideal for sensitive skin, while delivering versatile, multi-benefit performance across the entire home, laundry, baby, personal, and pet care range from a single fruit-based active ingredient.

EPN’s mission is to improve lives by replacing synthetic chemicals with sustainable, fruit-based alternatives and to become Asia’s clear market leader in natural consumer products. The company is guided by its focus on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” balancing financial success with strong social and environmental responsibility. Its motto is: “A Healthy Environment Starts at Home.”

EPN and its affiliated companies (the Equator Group) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other key markets—collectively covering approximately 70% of global GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature received the prestigious “IP Champion 2023” award for outstanding intellectual property achievement.

EPN was co-founded by American entrepreneur Peter Wainman—whose globally patented pineapple fermentation technology has earned him recognition from international partners and media as the ‘Green Tony Stark’ of cleantech—and Thai businesswoman Sirilak Narongtanupone, who serves as Managing Director and is a widely respected advocate for sustainability and female leadership in business.

The founders have received multiple international awards for innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, cleantech, invention, and entrepreneurship. They and their business have been featured in CNBC Street Signs Asia (2018), MIT Technology Review (2019), APAC Network (2024), National Geographic (2024), Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam (2025), and Schwab Network (2026).

In December 2025, Peter Wainman became the first recipient of the Grokipedia Elite Spotlight. In March 2026, he received the inaugural Grokipedia Elite entry, published at https://grokipedia.com/page/Peter_Wainman

The May–June 2026 issue of Now Travel Asia Magazine featured Peter Wainman's thought leadership piece, "The Gentle Cleantech Visionary" in cleantech innovation and sustainable consumer solutions. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7459605825402294272/



About Peter Wainman

Peter Wainman is an American entrepreneur, investor, inventor, published scientific researcher, and cleantech pioneer. After suffering severe allergic reactions to synthetic chemicals in household products, he spent four years developing a novel lacto-fermentation technology using pineapple — known as Pineapple Power — to create high-performance, hypoallergenic cleaning and softening agents. This technology became the foundation of the Pipper Standard® brand.

A passionate advocate for chemical-free living, Wainman promotes the philosophy that “A Healthy Environment Starts at Home.” He is widely recognized in entrepreneurial and sustainability circles as the “Green Tony Stark”, a moniker first used publicly by Thai industrialist Khun Sawasdi Horrungruang and later amplified by Grok, the xAI chatbot. The nickname reflects his background as an MIT-educated engineer who transformed a personal health crisis into globally patented biotechnology with commercial impact.

Wainman is an active thought leader on chemical-free living and sustainable innovation. He regularly shares insights and business updates on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and other platforms, using hashtags such as #GreenTonyStark, #ChemicalFreeLiving, #PineapplePower, and #PipperStandard.

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