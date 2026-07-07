Olorama is revolutionizing the movie-going experience with AI: it synchronizes scents with Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash

Olorama uses AI to automatically synchronize scents with Avatar: Fire and Ash, creating a precise multisensory cinema experience beyond image and sound.

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olorama, a pioneer in smart scent technology for immersive experiences , has successfully completed one of its most innovative projects: the automatic creation of a scent-diffusion program synchronized with the film *Avatar: Fire and Ash* using artificial intelligence.Unlike traditional systems, which require manual programming scene by scene, the technology developed by Olorama analyzes the audiovisual content frame by frame using AI algorithms capable of recognizing environments, objects, actions, and relevant narrative elements. Based on this analysis, the system automatically generates a precise sequence of scent releases perfectly synchronized with the story.The result is a multisensory experience that adds a new dimension to watching the film, enhancing the viewer’s immersion without the need for manual intervention during the programming process.Nine scents to accompany the narrativeIn the case of *Avatar: Fire and Ash*, artificial intelligence identified nine scent profiles distributed across 31 releases throughout the film, selected to accompany different settings and key moments in the story:ForestFireWoodGunpowderBeach (beach and sea)Blood (blood)Fresh Grass (fresh grass)Flowers (flowers)Wet Ground (wet ground)Each scent appears only when it adds narrative value, reinforcing the perception of the environment or the emotional intensity of certain scenes.Artificial Intelligence applied to sensory experiencesThis project demonstrates the potential of artificial intelligence to automate processes that until now required significant creative and technical effort. The system developed by Olorama Technology not only detects the visual elements present in each scene but also interprets the context to determine which scent is most appropriate and at what moment it should be released.This significantly reduces the time required to prepare scent experiences for movies, video games, events, museums, or immersive installations, facilitating the creation of sensory content on a large scale.With this development, Olorama continues to advance toward its goal of transforming the way people experience audiovisual content, taking immersive experiences beyond just image and sound.About Olorama TechnologyOlorama is a company specializing in smart scent solutions and olfactory technology for immersive experiences. Its systems enable the integration of synchronized scents in movie theaters, museums, events, exhibition spaces, simulators, virtual reality, and other applications where the sense of smell helps enrich the user experience.The company develops artificial intelligence-based solutions to automate the creation and synchronization of scent content, driving a new generation of multisensory experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.