Enable Me Highlights Mobility Chairs to Support Energy Conservation in Chronic Conditions

The secure locking system provides a rock-solid foundation for food prep, allowing you to use sharp knives and handle ingredients with total confidence. VELA Chairs’ adjustable chairs make everyday tasks easier — from cooking and dining to working — supporting safety, independence, and comfort. Move safely between the sink, fridge, and stove while seated, preserving your energy for the joy of cooking. VELA Independence Chair with Power Wheels enables seniors to stay active and independent in their own homes. The hand-operated lock replaces the fear of a fall with the freedom to focus on making meals for the people you love with dignity.

VELA Chairs are engineered to help Americans managing fatigue, arthritis, and MS perform daily tasks while preserving energy for the things that matter most.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of Americans living with chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), arthritis, or general muscle weakness, the most significant daily barrier is often extreme fatigue. When everyday tasks deplete a person's energy early in the day, it leaves little reserve for work, family, or social activities. To address this challenge, VELA Chairs—operating in the U.S. as Enable Me – a VELA company—is showcasing its specialized mobility seating designed specifically for energy conservation at home and in the workplace.Energy conservation is a recognized clinical strategy focused on reducing the physical effort required for routine activities. The VELA Independence Chair functions as a premium, active assistive device that allows users to navigate their environments without exhausting their physical reserves.Premium Features for Maximizing Daily EnergyUnlike standard chairs or wheelchairs, the VELA Chair integrates specialized features that actively eliminate unnecessary physical strain:Seated Mobility ("Walking the Chair"): Featuring smooth-rolling wheels and an accessible base design, the chair allows users to safely "walk" themselves around using their feet while seated. This entirely removes the heavy load on joints, hips, and knees when moving between rooms.Effortless Sit-to-Stand & Ergonomic Support: The integrated electric lift seamlessly raises and lowers the user at the touch of a button. By safely assisting with sit-to-stand transitions and bringing the user to the correct height for countertops or upper cabinets, it prevents the severe energy drain associated with prolonged standing, bending, or overreaching.Stability You Can Trust: A hand-operated lock secures the wheels instantly, providing a rock-solid foundation. This allows the user to rest securely and perform tasks with total confidence, knowing the chair will not move.Thea Johansen, Lead Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs, emphasizes that the right assistive devices fundamentally change how people experience their day."Living with a chronic condition often means strictly budgeting your daily energy," says Johansen."If you spend all your energy just preparing breakfast or getting dressed, there is no energy left for the rest of the day. By using a chair that takes the physical struggle out of routine tasks, we are not just offering safe mobility; we are giving people their energy back so they can actually enjoy their lives."Empowering a Fuller LifeBy prioritizing energy conservation, Enable Me continues to provide Danish-engineered solutions that empower Americans to manage chronic fatigue effectively, maintaining their independence without sacrificing their quality of life.For more information on how VELA Chairs supports energy conservation and to explore the mobility options available, visit https://vela-chairs.com/ About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a Danish company specializing in indoor mobility solutions that help people with reduced mobility remain independent in their own homes. Designed for seniors and adults with functional limitations, VELA chairs combine stability, safety, and freedom of movement, enabling users to perform everyday activities like cooking, dressing, and personal care while seated.With more than 500,000 users worldwide and a presence in the U.S. since 2012, VELA Chairs is dedicated to improving quality of life through ergonomic innovation. All chairs are designed and manufactured in Denmark and distributed globally.

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