SITA Bag Journey Radio Frequency Identification Market Forecast To Hit $2.37Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

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The Business Research Company's SITA Bag Journey Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for SITA bag journey radio frequency identification (RFID) systems is gaining significant traction, driven by advancements in airport technology and increasing air travel volumes worldwide. This sector is evolving rapidly, promising substantial growth as airports seek to improve baggage handling efficiency and passenger experience. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future outlook for this innovative RFID solution.

Strong Expansion Forecast in the SITA Bag Journey RFID Market

The SITA bag journey RFID market has experienced impressive growth in recent years. Forecasts indicate an increase from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.42 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This earlier growth was largely fueled by expanding global air passenger traffic, a history of baggage mishandling challenges, early adoption of barcode baggage tracking technologies, airport modernization efforts, and strong international tourism demand prior to the pandemic.

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Outlook on Market Growth Through to 2030

Looking ahead, the SITA bag journey RFID market is poised to expand even more rapidly. It is projected to reach $2.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%. This expected upswing is driven by increasing demand for real-time baggage tracking, wider adoption of RFID and IoT-enabled airport systems, investments in smart airport infrastructure, integration of AI-powered predictive baggage analytics, and the rise of cloud-based baggage management platforms. Key trends to watch during this period include enhanced real-time baggage visibility solutions, efforts to minimize baggage loss, initiatives to optimize airport baggage throughput, regulatory mandates for baggage tracking compliance, growth in self-service baggage handling, and outsourcing of ground handling services.

Understanding SITA Bag Journey RFID Technology

SITA bag journey RFID is a baggage tracking solution that uses RFID tags, readers, and integrated software to provide continuous real-time visibility of luggage throughout various airport handling stages. From check-in to transfer, loading, and arrival, this technology automatically captures baggage movement, enhancing operational efficiency and tracking accuracy. By centralizing data monitoring, airports can proactively manage baggage flow, reduce errors, and improve passenger satisfaction.

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Rising Air Passenger Traffic Boosts SITA Bag Journey RFID Demand

A key growth factor for the SITA bag journey RFID market is the steady rise in global air passenger traffic. This metric, which counts all passengers traveling by air annually, reflects growing demand for air travel, driven by recovering business and leisure travel after pandemic restrictions eased. The increased passenger volumes create a greater need for efficient baggage handling systems that can track luggage in real time and streamline airport operations. For instance, in November 2024, Eurostat reported that the European Union saw 973 million air passengers in 2023—a 19.3% rise compared to 2022—highlighting how growing travel activity is propelling demand for RFID baggage solutions.

Geographic Market Leaders in SITA Bag Journey RFID

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the SITA bag journey RFID market, reflecting its advanced airport infrastructure and early technology adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by rapid aviation sector expansion and modernization initiatives. Other key regions covered in this market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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