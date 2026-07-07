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Highlighting manufacturers focused on probiotic research, production quality, and customized nutrition solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global probiotics market, valued at USD 72.1 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 165.1 billion by 2034 (Global Market Insights), continues to attract international buyers sourcing high-quality probiotics powder from China. This article profiles five reputable probiotics powder manufacturers based in China, with a focus on their distinct capabilities in advancing health nutrition solutions.1. Shanghai Unibio Lab Co., Ltd – Academic-Backed CDMO with Proprietary Strain LibraryShanghai Unibio Lab Co., Ltd is a professional probiotic R&D, manufacturing, and CDMO enterprise established in 2021. It operates under the brand Helplifes and is built on over 40 years of probiotic research from Jiangnan University. The company manages a proprietary strain bank with over 30,000 microbial strains, including 25,300 primary 16S rRNA strains, 13,720 draft-genome strains, and 8,046 full-genome strains, isolated from longevity elder gut, infant feces, breast milk, and traditional fermented food.Unibio’s core technological advantage is the self-developed VPro5-layer microencapsulation technology, which protects probiotics from acid, bile, oxygen, and freezing damage. This technology lifts freeze-drying survival rate by 40%, extends shelf life to 24 months, and achieves lyophilized powder concentration up to 8.0×10¹¹ CFU/g. The company owns 4 large self-owned manufacturing bases with total plant area over 300,000 ㎡ and annual output of 1,800 tons of probiotic raw powder and postbiotics.Notable clinically validated strains include Akkermansia muciniphila AH39 (US self-affirmed GRAS), Bifidobacterium breve CCFM1025 (sleep & stress relief), and Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG (gold-standard infant gut immunity). The company holds ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, GMP, HALAL, and Kosher certifications, and its AH39 strain carries an independent sGRAS conclusion for US market clearance.Contact Information:• Name: Kevin• Email: kevin@helplifes.com• Tel: +86 135-1234-4323• WhatsApp: +86 158-2126-0907• Website: https:// www.helplifes.com 2. BioGrowing Co., Ltd – Specialized in Bifidobacterium StrainsBioGrowing Co., Ltd is recognized for its focused development of Bifidobacterium strains, including Bifidobacterium lactis and Bifidobacterium longum, widely used in infant formula and adult gut health products. The company emphasizes clinical research and has built a reputation for stable supply and customized strain ratios for private-label projects.3. Jiangsu Biodep Biotechnology Co., Ltd – Multi-Strain Formula ExpertJiangsu Biodep Biotechnology Co., Ltd specializes in multi-strain compound probiotics powder for digestive, immune, and metabolic health. Its capabilities span from raw powder production to finished sachet and capsule packing, serving both domestic and international dietary supplement brands.4. Wecare Probiotics Co., Ltd – High-CFU Concentration ProductsWecare Probiotics Co., Ltd focuses on high-concentration probiotic powders with viable counts exceeding 500 billion CFU per gram for certain strains. The company provides OEM/ODM services and has established a distribution network in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.5. Wuhan Healthdream Biological Technology Co., Ltd – Animal & Pet ProbioticsWuhan Healthdream Biological Technology Co., Ltd differentiates itself with products targeting livestock farming, pet probiotics, and aquaculture. Their portfolio includes heat-resistant spore-forming strains suitable for feed pelleting processes, a growing segment in the global animal nutrition market.Industry OutlookWith the global probiotic dietary supplements market alone forecast to reach USD 10.60 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2031 (MarketsandMarkets), Chinese manufacturers are increasingly investing in proprietary strain development, advanced encapsulation technologies, and international certifications to meet the demands of health-conscious consumers worldwide. Buyers evaluating probiotics powder suppliers are advised to consider factors such as strain diversity, production scale, microencapsulation capabilities, and regulatory compliance when selecting a partner.

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