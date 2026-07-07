Las Cruces Car Accident Lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. Help Victims Fight Back Against Insurance Companies

Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C.'s Las Cruces car accident lawyers help injury victims fight back against insurance companies and recover full compensation.

LAS CRUCES, NM, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, thousands of Las Cruces residents are involved in motor vehicle crashes that leave them injured, out of work, and facing an uphill battle against insurance companies focused on protecting their own bottom line. In the aftermath of a serious collision, having knowledgeable legal representation can make all the difference. The Las Cruces car accident lawyers at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. have built their practice on aggressive, client-focused representation, helping injured New Mexicans stand up to insurance companies and recover the compensation they deserve.Las Cruces Car Accident Statistics Paint a Concerning PictureAccording to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) 2024 Annual Report , motor vehicle crashes in Las Cruces have trended upward over the past several years, with the city recording its second-highest total of the past five years at 3,185 crashes.In 2024, nearly a third of all crashes in Las Cruces involved an injury or fatality, with 997 injury crashes and 6 fatal crashes reported. Alcohol was a factor in 53 of those fatal and injury crashes. Impaired driving also remained a persistent problem citywide: Las Cruces recorded 118 alcohol-related crashes in 2024, a five-year high that ties with 2022 and ranks fourth among all cities in New Mexico.Why Insurance Companies Are Not on Your SideAfter a car accident, most people assume that filing an insurance claim is a straightforward path to getting their losses covered. In reality, insurance adjusters are trained to minimize payouts. Common tactics include disputing the severity of injuries, arguing that pre-existing conditions are to blame, pressuring victims to accept quick lowball settlements, and using recorded statements against claimants later in the process.New Mexico follows a pure comparative fault rule, meaning that even if an injured victim is found partially at fault for a crash, they can still recover compensation reduced by their percentage of fault. Insurance companies know this and routinely attempt to inflate a victim’s share of blame to reduce what they owe. Without an experienced Las Cruces car accident lawyer negotiating on their behalf, victims often walk away with far less than their claim is actually worth.The attorneys at Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. have significant experience dealing with insurance adjusters and are prepared to take cases to trial when a fair settlement cannot be reached. The firm’s legal team pursues compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, future earning capacity, pain and suffering, and wrongful death damages where applicable.About the Firm:Founded by attorneys with deep roots in the Southwest, Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. serves injury victims across New Mexico and Texas from offices in Las Cruces, Albuquerque, Carlsbad, El Paso, and Phoenix. The firm focuses exclusively on personal injury matters, including car wrecks, commercial truck crashes, motorcycle accidents, oil field injuries, and wrongful death.When clients come to Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C., they are typically at a crossroads, trying to recover physically while simultaneously managing the financial and legal fallout of someone else’s negligence. The firm’s team takes that weight seriously. From the first consultation through the resolution of a case, the attorneys and staff work with a single purpose: to ensure that clients receive the compensation they need to move forward with their lives. That means being willing to go to trial when insurance companies refuse to do what is right.

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