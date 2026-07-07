Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Arrests Shreveport Man on 50 Counts of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents arrested a Shreveport man for Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

The suspect, 21-year-old Wesley Roussell, of Kingston Road in Shreveport, was identified after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Roussell was initially identified during an investigation by the Whitestown, Indiana, Police Department into the transmission of multiple sexually explicit videos to a juvenile victim. After investigators determined Roussell resided in Caddo Parish, the case was transferred to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Roussell was ultimately apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Roussell was arrested on:

50 counts of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (La. R.S. 14:81.3)

Roussell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He reportedly received no bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.