Silver Economy Market Size To Reach $1949.05Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.5%

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The Business Research Company's Silver Economy Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The silver economy is emerging as a vital sector fueled by the increasing number of older adults worldwide. As societies age, new economic opportunities focused on the needs of people aged 60 and above are rapidly expanding. This market is poised for substantial growth, driven by advances in healthcare, technology, and social support systems tailored to seniors.

Silver Economy Market Size and Growth Projections

The silver economy market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1299.97 billion in 2025 to $1407.19 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This upward trend in the past has been fueled by factors such as the rising global aging population, the development of public pension and social security schemes, improvements in life expectancy, growth of traditional elderly care institutions, and the strengthening of family-based caregiving models.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $1949.06 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This anticipated expansion is driven by increased demand for digital elderly care and remote health services, the growth of age-friendly smart housing, greater integration of AI-based health monitoring technologies, rising consumer spending power among older adults, and the acceptance of personalized healthcare and longevity solutions. Key trends shaping this period include AI-powered elderly monitoring and predictive health management, smart home assistance for independent seniors, the extension of telemedicine and remote geriatric care, the rise of wearable health trackers and fall detection devices, and broader adoption of fintech tools for retirement planning and senior wealth management.

Understanding the Silver Economy and Its Importance

The silver economy encompasses economic activities centered on the growing population aged 60 and above. It focuses on delivering products and services specifically designed to meet the unique needs of older adults. The goal is to improve their quality of life, support independence, and enhance overall well-being. Additionally, this market recognizes the valuable contributions of older individuals as consumers, workers, and caregivers, all of which play a critical role in sustaining economic growth in aging societies.

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Primary Factors Fueling the Silver Economy Market Growth

One of the main forces propelling the silver economy’s expansion is the increasing occurrence of age-related chronic diseases. These long-term health conditions become more prevalent as people age and are linked to the natural decline of physiological functions. The rapid growth of the global aging population, combined with higher life expectancy and lower birth rates, means a larger portion of society is vulnerable to multiple chronic illnesses simultaneously. This trend creates heightened demand for specialized products, healthcare services, and support systems tailored to the complex and ongoing requirements of elderly individuals.

For example, data from the UK’s National Health Service in June 2024 revealed that, in 2023, over half a million additional people in England were identified at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This brought the total number of individuals with pre-diabetes registered with general practitioners to 3,615,330, up nearly 20% from 3,065,825 in 2022. Such a rise in chronic disease prevalence among older adults underscores the expanding need for age-specific care solutions, which directly supports the growth of the silver economy market.

Regional Market Landscape in the Silver Economy Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the silver economy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The silver economy market study covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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