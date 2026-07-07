Excellent Webworld Develops AI-Native Multi-Vendor Super App Driving Saudi Arabia's Next Wave of Digital Commerce

Excellent Webworld partners with Shoppinggate to develop an AI-native multi-vendor super app designed to accelerate agentic commerce in Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI, BUR DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellent Webworld, a globally recognized AI-powered ecommerce app development company specializing in agentic commerce solutions, developed an AI-native multivendor marketplace and super app , allowing Saudi Arabian customers to shop, pay, and access daily essentials through a secure and consolidated digital platform.Designed by keeping a hyper-personalized consumer-first philosophy as the centerpiece, the platform allows friction-free and secure access to cross-vertical commerce while also assisting merchants in providing a connected and personalized digital shopping experience.The AI-driven multivendor marketplace, built with a Riyadh-headquartered eCommerce and retail tech organization owned and operated by Bab Tasweeq Company, ShoppingGate, resolves one of the biggest challenges of modern-day retail, i.e, unifying the fragmented customer journey, spread-out operations, and tightly coupled legacy APIs into a single, enterprise-level, multi-tenant ecosystem.The client’s vision for this engagement, when they first approached Excellent Webworld, was to advance agentic commerce in Saudi Arabia. They wanted to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by developing an AI-powered super app & marketplace, which would allow Saudi customers and their AI agents to shop, pay, and access daily services with continuity, convenience, and confidence.As the demand for AI-driven shopping and zero-click commerce continues to rise in the GCC, the client required a highly secure and compliant platform that could provide support for localized on-demand services, real-time logistics, and multi-part payment splits without adding operational complexity or risk.[𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁: https://bit.ly/4ePKuUe Excellent Webworld has been a trusted AI-native custom software development company for over fifteen years. Clutch recently recognized the team at Excellent Webworld as a Top Ecommerce Software Development Services Company of 2026 for their exceptional contribution to AI commerce solutions such as conversational commerce, AI visual search, AI virtual try-on, and autonomous conversational agents.Following the specific instructions of the client, the team of senior engineers at Excellent Webworld developed a connected AI-native multivendor marketplace and super app by unifying autonomous conversational agents, AI virtual try-on, and AI visual search to help merchants synchronize inventory in real-time, streamline user onboarding, and convert high-frequency transactions into loyal customers.The team approached the project by understanding how service providers, buyers, and sellers interact with each other before choosing the right technology to facilitate those workflows. The smart planning and execution resulted in a platform that combines cross-vertical commerce, real-time data synchronization across fleet, utility, and inventory management, digital payments, AI-powered discovery, and loyalty rewards into one consolidated experience.Every feature here was designed and developed to reduce merchant friction, simplify product discovery, and improve customer engagement while tightly aligning with Saudi Arabia’s data compliance and localization standards. Every interaction was designed by keeping data privacy and Arabic-first RTL localization at the forefront to protect sensitive customer data across the marketplace. The commitment to merchant scalability and compliance is engineered into our five flagship capabilities that defines platform’s architecture and reimagine the shopping experience.#1 AI-Agent-Ready Architecture: Built on a unified API and microservices architecture, the platform allows adding new AI agents instantly without any rebuild or disruption.#2 Composable Multi-Tenant Core: Buyers, sellers & service providers run as independent modules, making it easy to add new partners without disrupting existing operations.#3 Production Computer-Vision Engine: Trained on millions of products, the engine facilitates virtual try-on and visual search, thereby enhancing the shopping experience.#4 AI Virtual Try-On: Arabic-first PDPL-compliant virtual try-on, allowing shoppers to preview clothing, eyewear, accessories & abayas, reducing returns at checkout.#5 AI Visual Search: Created an intelligent search engine where Saudi shoppers can discover products using images or Arabic/English text in under 300ms.[𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗔𝗜 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁: https://bit.ly/4brCXbO The platform is already deployed across Saudi Arabia’s consumer market, serving shoppers across digital payments, daily essentials, and cross-vertical commerce. Since its launch, it has addressed one of the biggest barriers to Saudi eCommerce, i.e, fragmentation, thereby providing consumers with secure and accessible environments to discover, try, and purchase products confidently.“Our objective was not to build another ordinary marketplace app,” said Paresh Sagar, CEO of Excellent Webworld, in charge of the USA and Africa region operations and global capability centers. "We wanted to build a next-generation technology that could help Saudi merchants spend more time serving customers and less on manual operations, by enabling genuine agentic commerce. The result was this AI-native multivendor marketplace and super app that powers the next generation of commerce.”Developing such a multi-vertical marketplace required balancing operational reliability with rapid innovation. The engineering team designed a microservices-based, scalable architecture capable of managing a continuously growing merchant network while ensuring localization, flexibility, and compliance for future advancements.Celebrating this win, the commander-in-chief of Excellent Webworld's Middle East & Europe operations, Mayur Panchal, CTO, said: “I live in the region so I know the consumer mindset of Saudi citizens. Successful marketplace platform development starts by knowing the nitty-gritty of your target audience before deciding on technology, especially as autonomous retail becomes a daily affair in the region. Every AI feature was designed to address operational challenges while keeping merchants & users at the forefront.”The collaboration showcases Excellent Webworld’s holistic approach to super app development, where business goals, user experience, and merchant workflows guide every engineering decision. Rather than integrating AI just for the sake of newness, the company focused on practical innovation that creates a measurable impact for retail customers and merchants.Excellent Webworld continues to collaborate with retail innovators to build eCommerce solutions that simplify operations and accelerate digital transformation. The successful launch of this super app marketplace strengthen company’s portfolio of AI commerce solutions built for highly regulated and localized regions where scalability, trust & compliance are equally important.About Excellent Webworld:Excellent Webworld is an AI-native software development company that specializes in providing digital solutions for funded startups, SMBs, enterprises, and government institutions. With 15+ years of experience and 300+ tech experts, the company

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