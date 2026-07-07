PubConcierge Expands Singapore Hub at Equinix SG3 to Support Growing APAC IPv4 Demand PubConcierge - IPv4 leasing provider & IPv4 broker

PubConcierge’s expanded Equinix SG3 presence strengthens IPv4 access for proxy, AI, cloud, and data-driven businesses.

Our expanded Singapore hub gives customers a stronger APAC base for scalable, high-quality IPv4 access and regional resilience.” — Flavius Porumb, CEO of PubConcierge

WILINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubConcierge , a global IPv4 leasing provider and managed IP leasing broker , today announced the expansion of its Singapore infrastructure hub at Equinix SG3. The expansion strengthens support for companies across Asia-Pacific that depend on stable, reputation-screened, and regionally positioned IPv4 resources.The move comes as businesses across APAC scale digital operations that rely on high-quality IP infrastructure, including proxy networks, AI data workflows, ad verification, market intelligence, cybersecurity monitoring, e-commerce intelligence, cloud services, and telecom operations.IPv4 availability remains constrained across the region. APNIC, the Regional Internet Registry for Asia Pacific, currently allows eligible members to receive a maximum delegation of a /23, or 512 IPv4 addresses, from its 103/8 address pool. Companies requiring larger IPv4 capacity must typically consider transfers, leasing providers, or alternative access models.By expanding its footprint at Equinix SG3, a key network-dense data center in Singapore, PubConcierge is improving support for businesses that need APAC-based IPv4 resources, stronger routing options, regional proximity, and flexible access without large upfront capital commitments.For proxy, data, and AI teams, IPv4 access has become a critical business factor. Companies require usable IPv4 resources backed by reputation screening, stable routing, regional availability, abuse management, and responsible scalability.“Proxy infrastructure has become a business-critical layer for many digital companies operating in Asia-Pacific,” said Flavius Porumb, CEO at PubConcierge. “Whether a customer is running ad verification, market intelligence, data collection, AI workflows, cybersecurity monitoring, or proxy network operations, IP quality and location directly impact performance. Our expanded Singapore hub gives customers a stronger APAC base for scalable, high-quality IPv4 access and regional resilience.”Singapore serves as one of Asia’s major connectivity hubs, strategically positioned between Southeast Asia, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and global network routes. Equinix SG3 provides access to major network and interconnection environments, making it a strong regional base for companies that depend on reliable infrastructure performance.The enhanced Singapore hub addresses three key customer needs:• Regional proximity: Closer access to Southeast Asian and broader APAC users, platforms, and digital services.• Stronger routing and interconnection: Improved network resilience for proxy, data, cloud, and IP-dependent operations.• Flexible IPv4 access: Ability to scale based on demand without committing capital to large address block purchases.The expansion is particularly relevant for IP-dependent sectors where IPv4 quality can affect success rates, geo-targeting accuracy, platform access, latency, account stability, fraud monitoring, and automated workflow reliability.“As more companies build AI, proxy, data, and cloud infrastructure across Asia-Pacific, IPv4 planning can no longer be treated as a secondary issue,” added Porumb. “The real question is whether those resources are reputation-screened, routable, scalable, and positioned close to the markets they need to serve.”PubConcierge’s expanded Singapore hub is designed to support companies growing their APAC operations with reliable connectivity and flexible IPv4 leasing options for high-demand infrastructure use cases.About PubConciergePubConcierge is a global IPv4 leasing provider and managed IP leasing broker helping businesses access geo-diverse IPv4 and IPv6 resources without buying address space outright. The company provides access to over 100 million IP addresses across 1,700+ locations, with fast provisioning and infrastructure spanning bare metal and cloud environments.PubConcierge supports networking, proxy infrastructure, data operations, cloud, cybersecurity, telecom, AI, e-commerce, and digital platform use cases with IP sourcing, reputation screening, technical setup, routing support, and dedicated account management.

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