A' Baby Products Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards

A' Baby Products Design Awards 2026 invites designers, manufacturers and child product innovators from around the world.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards. The A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards are open for entries by Baby Product Designers , Industrial Designers, Toy Companies, Children's Product Manufacturers, Baby Product Brands, Pediatric Product Design Consultants, Child Safety Experts, Maternity Product Designers, Children's Furniture Designers, Textile Designers for Children's Products, Children's Apparel Designers, Children's Footwear Designers, Children's Accessories Designers, Children's Educational Toy Designers, Baby Product Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, Baby Product Designers, Industrial Designers, Toy Companies, Children's Product Manufacturers, Baby Product Brands, Pediatric Product Design Consultants, Child Safety Experts, Maternity Product Designers, Children's Furniture Designers, Textile Designers for Children's Products, Children's Apparel Designers, Children's Footwear Designers, Children's Accessories Designers, Children's Educational Toy Designers, Baby Product Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Baby Products Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Baby Products Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in baby and children's product design, the A' Baby Products Design Awards support a broader mission of improving child wellbeing through safe, functional and thoughtfully designed products. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By celebrating innovative solutions that enhance child safety, comfort and everyday family life, the competition encourages designers, manufacturers and brands to develop products that support healthy childhood development and responsible design practices worldwide.Baby Products Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Baby Products Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards : Strollers, Car Seats, Baby Monitors, High Chairs, Baby Bottles, Pacifiers, Diapers, Baby Clothes and More. Baby Products Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/51 Award for Good Baby Products DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Baby Products Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Baby Products Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards.Baby Products Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=51 to see past winners of the A' International Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/51 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize outstanding achievements across product design, innovation and other creative disciplines. By showcasing exceptional projects from around the world, the competition promotes greater appreciation of good design while encouraging safety, functionality and responsible innovation. Through international recognition and comprehensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards inspire designers, companies and brands to develop products and services that improve everyday life and contribute positively to society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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