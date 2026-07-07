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AHA podcast: Why Early Literacy Screenings Belong in Pediatric Care

Sara Bode, M.D., pediatrician and medical director of School Health Services at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Carneshia Edwards, lead of the Kindergarten Readiness program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, share how pediatric providers are using literacy screenings during routine well-child visits to identify developmental needs early, connect families with resources and improve long-term outcomes. LISTEN NOW 

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AHA podcast: Why Early Literacy Screenings Belong in Pediatric Care

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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