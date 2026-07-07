AHA comments on proposed tariffs on medications, medical devices

The AHA today sent a letter to the Office of the United States Trade Representative to ask that medications, medical devices and other healthcare equipment and supplies be exempted from proposed duties on goods from other nations. While “America’s hospitals and health systems support the administration’s goal of strengthening domestic manufacturing for drugs, medical devices, PPE and other essential medical supplies,” the AHA noted, “the U.S. healthcare system relies significantly on international sources for many drugs, devices, supplies, equipment and other products needed to both care for patients and protect our healthcare workers.”

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