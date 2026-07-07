Logo for Telpo

Highlighting manufacturers focused on hardware quality, software integration, and payment applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 7, 2026 —The global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market reached a valuation of approximately USD 123.2 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research. As digital payment adoption accelerates worldwide, Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key suppliers of POS hardware, offering a wide range of terminals from handheld payment devices to AI-powered self-checkout kiosks. Below is an overview of five reputable Chinese POS terminal manufacturers in 2026.Telpo Technology Co., Ltd., established in 1999, is a technology company headquartered in Foshan, China. The company employs approximately 600 staff and operates a manufacturing facility covering approximately 45,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of 2,000,000 units. Telpo focuses on four core overseas business segments: Smart Retail, Smart Payment, Smart Transportation, and Biometric Security. Main products include EFTPOS, Android POS Terminal, Desktop POS, Dual-Screen Cash Register, Self-Service Kiosk, Biometric Payment Terminal, Ticket Validation Machine, Fiscal POS , and AI Checkout POS. Export business accounts for 60% to 80% of total sales, with major markets spanning Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Telpo’s C9 and P9 smart terminals were awarded the Red Dot Award in 2026 for design and performance. The company’s self-service kiosk portfolio has been recognized in market reports as a leading player in the retail self-service kiosk sector (forecasted to reach USD 37.8 billion by 2030, per The Business Research Company).Contact: Telpo | Email: business@telpo.com | Tel: +86 757 86337898-324 | WhatsApp: +86 18603080594Website: www.telpo.com.cn PAX Global Technology LimitedPAX Global Technology Limited is a major global manufacturer of POS terminals, listed as a key industry player in multiple market analyses (Grand View Research, The Business Research Company). The company is known for its extensive Android POS portfolio, serving merchants and financial institutions worldwide. PAX terminals support a broad range of payment methods including NFC, EMV, and QR code, and are widely deployed in retail, hospitality, and transportation sectors.Newland Payment Technology (Newland NPT)Newland Payment Technology, part of the Newland Group, is recognized as a leading Chinese POS terminal manufacturer (FavorPOS Comparison Guide). The company specializes in payment terminals and Android smart POS devices. Newland’s products are used across multiple industries for secure transaction processing, and the company has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets with a focus on EMV and PCI-compliant hardware.Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer of financial payment terminals and related solutions. The company provides a range of POS devices including handheld terminals and countertop machines, catering to banking, retail, and logistics applications. Xinguodu emphasizes security compliance and has built a customer base in emerging markets.SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd.SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd. is a global frontrunner in Android POS terminals, known for integrating sleek industrial design with cloud-based software. SUNMI terminals are used in over 190 countries and are recognized for their user-friendly interface and all-in-one functionality. The company’s product lineup includes smart POS machines, kiosks, and software platforms for retail and food service.Market OutlookThe handheld POS market is projected to grow from USD 33.15 billion in 2025 to USD 89.52 billion by 2035 (Market Research Report). Android POS terminals accounted for approximately 27% of all POS terminals sold globally as of 2024 tracking (ResearchAndMarkets). Chinese manufacturers are well-positioned to capture this growth through continuous innovation in AI, biometrics, and self-service technologies. Telpo, with its deep ODM expertise and broad product range, offers comprehensive solutions for businesses seeking customized POS hardware. Other major players like PAX, Newland, Xinguodu, and SUNMI provide strong alternatives depending on specific deployment requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.