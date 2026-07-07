Healthyr Launches Health Commerce Intelligence Layer to Connect Consumer Behavior With Personalized Health Support

New capability will integrate consented commerce signals, Smart Patient Companion guidance, rewards, and aggregate health intelligence inside Healthyr Horizon™

Health Commerce Intelligence helps connect health intent with real-world behavior. Our goal is simple: use everyday signals to help people understand what to do next.” — Stacey Finster

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthyr today announced the launch of its Health Commerce Intelligence Layer, a first-of-its-kind capability within Healthyr Horizon that connects real-world consumer behavior, AI-guided health support, approved rewards, and aggregated health intelligence within a trusted, consumer-facing health experience.Powered by Healthyr Horizon and SCOUT, Healthyr’s proprietary Smart Patient Companion, the new Health Commerce Intelligence Layer is designed to help individuals make healthier everyday decisions while giving employers, providers, life sciences companies, third-party administrators, benefit partners, gyms, health programs, and approved consumer health partners a more meaningful understanding of the real-world behaviors that may influence health over time.As part of this initiative, Healthyr is working with a retail technology and commerce intelligence company to support secure commerce connectivity and verified activity signals across eligible retail and commerce environments. Through explicit consumer consent, Healthyr will use approved commerce signals to create health-relevant intelligence, personalized SCOUT guidance, approved reward opportunities, and aggregate reporting through Healthyr Horizon.“Healthcare has spent decades building systems that tell us what happened clinically, but very little infrastructure exists to understand and support the hundreds of decisions people make between appointments,” said Stacey Finster, CEO and Founding Member of Healthyr.Healthcare organizations have traditionally relied on clinical records, claims, prescriptions, and utilization data to understand health risk and outcomes. Those sources remain essential, but they often reveal what happened after behaviors and risks have already taken shape. Healthyr’s Health Commerce Intelligence Layer is designed to help close that gap by bringing more context to the daily choices that may influence nutrition, medication persistence, prevention, activity, recovery, and long-term health outcomes.The initial consumer experience will begin with My Food Pantry, a consent-based nutrition intelligence feature that allows individuals to connect eligible grocery and food-retail accounts. Rather than displaying raw receipts or individual shopping histories, Healthyr converts permitted activity into structured, category-level pantry signals that may support areas such as protein, hydration, fiber, sodium awareness, glucose support, Food-as-Medicine, cardiometabolic health, diabetes, and GLP-1 nutrition.SCOUT can then translate those signals into practical, nonjudgmental support based on an individual’s health needs and goals. This may include simple meal ideas, hydration goals, healthier swaps, education, daily health actions, and approved rewards designed to make healthier choices feel more manageable.“Food is not theoretical,” Finster added. “It is the kitchen, the grocery cart, the late-night snack, the meal before work, the pantry at home, the protein someone forgot to buy, the quick sugar someone needs during a low, and the daily decision no one else sees. Healthyr is building the intelligence layer that helps turn those real-life moments into better support.”My Food Pantry is the first application of Healthyr’s Health Commerce Intelligence Layer. The platform is designed to create an extensible foundation that can support additional health-related use cases over time, including future Wellness Shelf and Recovery Shelf experiences focused on health, wellness, supplements, recovery, over-the-counter support, and other approved consumer health categories.This new intelligence layer is expected to create greater visibility into the real-world factors that may support or undermine care plans, medication persistence, nutrition goals, health programs, and long-term outcomes. It also creates an opportunity to understand how consumers are engaging with health resources and rewards outside traditional clinical settings.Healthyr’s Health Commerce Intelligence Layer expands the company’s broader whole-person care model, which already includes SCOUT Smart Patient Companion, AI Smart Health Diary, Virtual Vitals, 3D Body Scan, AI meal scanning, AI medication scanning and adherence support, personalized nutrition and movement, daily tasks, rewards, unified mobile health records, health risk assessments, wearable connection and tracking, digital mental wellness tools, access to nationwide virtual care, and aggregate analytics.With the launch of Health Commerce Intelligence, Healthyr is establishing a new model for bringing commerce intelligence into the health experience, helping make healthier choices more practical in the moments they happen while giving healthcare organizations a more complete view of the behaviors that shape health between visits.Healthyr is an AI behavioral economics company delivering whole-person care focused on the moments between visits, prescriptions, benefits, programs, and everyday life. Powered by SCOUT, its proprietary Smart Patient Companion, Healthyr Horizon converts fragmented health data, services, benefits, and care plans into personalized guidance and measurable action across prevention, chronic care, medication support, nutrition, fitness, mental well-being, virtual vitals, body composition, and care navigation.# # #

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